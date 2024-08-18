In a throwback interview, Superstar Chiranjeevi shared his nostalgic wish regarding his son Ram Charan’s future in films, and those words are now going viral. In 2017, when asked which of his old movies he’d like to see his son remake, Chiranjeevi expressed that he would love to see Ram work in a remake of his legendary film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. While Ram Charan leaned towards remaking Gang Leader, Chiranjeevi preferred Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. Not only this, but he also had a female protagonist in mind to star opposite Ram Charan in the same. We are talking about none other than Janhvi Kapoor. He even went a step further by suggesting that Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of the film’s original lead actress, Sridevi, would be the perfect fit to play the female lead opposite his son.

Fast-forward to the present and Chiranjeevi‘s wish seems to be materializing. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are set to team up in an upcoming film tentatively titled RC16, which will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The announcement of this collaboration has created quite a buzz, as fans are eager to witness the on-screen chemistry between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. This project marks Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut and is highly anticipated by movie lovers.

The film RC16 is rumored to blend period drama with a rustic and rural backdrop. It promises a gripping storyline that will portray Ram Charan in a powerful, intense role that aligns with his reputation for delivering impactful performances. Janhvi Kapoor confirmed her role in the film on her 27th birthday, creating more excitement among her fans.

The official launch of RC16 took place with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad a few days ago. However, most of the details about the movie’s production have been kept under wraps. The film is expected to be a visual treat that blends emotions and drama in a grand narrative. We are glad to see Chiranjeevi’s manifestation coming to fruition and are excited about the movie.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Janhvi Kapoor are all busy with their respective careers. Ram Charan has recently completed shooting for Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani. Produced by Dil Raju, Game Changer is scheduled for a Christmas release in 2024. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, is preparing for the release of his upcoming socio-fantasy movie Vishwambhara, directed by Malii Vassishta and featuring Trisha Krishnan, Mrunal Thakur, and others in key roles.

Janhvi Kapoor’s entry into the Telugu film industry is generating considerable attention. In addition to her role in RC16, she will also be seen opposite Jr NTR in Devara Part 1, which will be released on September 27 this year. This film marks her official debut in Telugu cinema.

