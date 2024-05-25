Earlier, remakes used to work like anything but after the pandemic, things have changed and usually, remakes are crashing at the box office. One such film is Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, which was lifted from Mohanlal’s Lucifer. Unfortunately, despite being made on a lavish scale, the film tanked at ticket windows and was a major failure. Let’s compare the performance of both the films below!

Lucifer reception and box office performance

This Malayalam political action thriller marked Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut. Featuring Mohanlal in the lead role, the film was released on 28 March 2019. Upon its release, the thriller received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise for performances, direction, action, and other departments.

Apart from critical acclaim, Lucifer also received a big thumbs-up from the audience and ended up earning 66 crores net at the Indian box office. At the worldwide box office, the film grossed 128.38 crores, with a staggering 50.50 crores gross coming in from overseas. It was declared a huge theatrical success.

Godfather reception and box office performance

Godfather was an official remake of Mohanlal’s Lucifer and it featured Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film was released on 5th October 2022. Upon its arrival, the biggie opened to mixed reviews from critics and apart from megastar fans, other audiences, too, gave mixed reactions.

At the Indian box office, Godfather took a flying start, but due to mixed reception, it ended its journey at 75 crores. Despite Salman Khan’s cameo, the film did an underwhelming business in the Hindi version. Globally, the journey ended at 108.50 crores gross. It was declared a major failure due to its high cost.

Budget and box office returns

Lucifer was reportedly made at a budget of just 30 crores. Against this cost, it earned 66 crores in India, which means the film earned box office returns of 36 crores. Calculated further, it equals 132% returns.

Coming to Godfather, the biggie was reportedly made at a budget of 100 crores. Against this budget, it earned just 75 crores in India. This means that the film was in a box office deficit of 25 crores.

