Salman Khan is one of those people who is very particular about his panga. If you miff Bhaijaan once, then it is very difficult to get back to his good books. So kudos to Sandeep Reddy Vanga for pulling this stunt. Recent reports suggest that the animal filmmaker has approached Bhaijaan for a dark broody film. Reports further say that Bhai is very interested in the script and might sign the dotted line.

Well, this will definitely be a major move on with time. Salman was miffed by the director and his film Animal. For those who have come late, when Ranbir Kapoor signed the dotted line for the gangster drama, this violent film was not titled Animal.

When Sandeep Reddy Vanga signed Ranbir Kapoor for the blockbuster gangster drama, it was titled Devil. And no points for guessing what is Devil and who is Devil! Still, for the unversed, it a famous dialogue from Salman Khan’s film Kick – Devil aap ke peeche, aap devil ke peeche, too much fun.

Salman played a character called Devil, aka Devi Lal, in Kick, and the character was supposed to be much more raw in Kick 2, which was supposed to release around the same time as Ranbir Kapoor’s Devil as both the films were under production during the same time.

Salman Khan reportedly was very angry due to this supposed stealing of the title. A report in News Track Live then quoted, “Salman does not like Ranbir very much. If he plays the lead role in Devil Movie and both films are released around the same time, then there will be confusion in people’s minds. When Salman heard about the Devil’s making, he felt strange. It is being said that neither Salman nor Sajid Nadiadwala are happy with this title.”

However, later, because of Salman Khan’s reported anger or due to some other reason, the film was titled Animal instead of Devil. Moreover, neither Kick 2 happened nor could Animal be released at the time it was scheduled to be released!

Now, after almost two years and Animal’s phenomenal success, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has approached Salman Khan to enter his dark, misogynistic world. However, he already has Animal Park and a film titled Spirit with Prabhas on his plate.

Salman Khan is working on Vishnu Vardhan’s film, where he plays an Army Officer for Dharma Productions; he will work on Tiger Vs Pathaan if it happens, and a family film with Sooraj Barjatya which is only wildly rumored!

