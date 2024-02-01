Salman Khan Signed No Entry Mein Entry For 10 Crore In 2011 - From Quitting To Demanding The Sequel - A Timeline Of What Happened In 13 Years & Why It Was Never Made!
From 2011 To 2024 – What Happened To No Entry Mein Entry In 13 Years (Picture Credit: Facebook & IMDB)

It has been finally been decided that Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh are the new cast for No Entry Mein Entry, who will be replacing Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. The film is a sequel to the 2005 comedy film that also starred Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitley, Esha Deol, and Bipasha Basu.

While Ishq Di Galli Vich’s No Entry was a rage, the film entertained audiences alike, and ever since, murmurs of a sequel dropped in. You would not believe that the sequel to No Entry has been in the making for 13 years! Yes, you read that right.

In fact, what if we tell you that during the course of these 13 years, most of the bizarre things happened, right from Salman Khan signing the film to him walking out and then re-entering the scenario to even announcing it? Too much to follow, right? Well, we have all that happened covered in this simplified timeline.

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out