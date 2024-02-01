It has been finally been decided that Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh are the new cast for No Entry Mein Entry, who will be replacing Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. The film is a sequel to the 2005 comedy film that also starred Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitley, Esha Deol, and Bipasha Basu.

While Ishq Di Galli Vich’s No Entry was a rage, the film entertained audiences alike, and ever since, murmurs of a sequel dropped in. You would not believe that the sequel to No Entry has been in the making for 13 years! Yes, you read that right.

In fact, what if we tell you that during the course of these 13 years, most of the bizarre things happened, right from Salman Khan signing the film to him walking out and then re-entering the scenario to even announcing it? Too much to follow, right? Well, we have all that happened covered in this simplified timeline.

So here is a timeline of No Entry 2, aka No Entry Mein Entry – right from when it started to the current update!

June 2011: Salman Khan Signs The Film For 10 Crore

Mumbai Mirror confirmed that Bhaijaan signed the film against an amount of 10 crore. Boney Kapoor did not want the biggest superstar of that time, who had constant hits with Dabangg and others, to slip away, so he paid what Salman deserved!

April 2014: Salman Khan Alloted 134 Days!

In 2014, Mumbai Mirror further confirmed through Boney Kapoor that Salman Khan had indeed alloted 134 days to shoot No Entry Mein Entry only after he finished shooting for Kick. The producer further confirmed, “Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitley are doing the film. We need seven more heroines, and I’ll ask Esha Deol for one of the roles.”

Time passed, and news of Boney Kapoor and Salman Khan putting the film in the front and then in the trash kept coming and going until it died.

June 2018: War Of Words Between Salman Khan & Boney Kapoor

Salman Khan rejected two Boney Kapoor films at a go after Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor happened. These two films were the Wanted sequel and the No Entry sequel. In an interview with Mid-Day, he said, “There is no Wanted or No Entry sequel happening. I’m doing Bharat, Dabangg 3, and Sher Khan. I want to do something that I instantly like. I take up films only if they excite me immediately. If something is narrated to me and I am like, ‘I will tell you tomorrow’ or ‘I need some time to think’, it’s never happening.”

Reverting to the same Boney Kapoor said, “You have already heard it from Salman, so you should go with his word. I don’t want to comment on this further.”

March 2018: Ranveer & Arjun For No Entry 2

An idea was being worked upon to replace Salman Khan’s Prem with Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s Kishan with Ranveer Singh. However, Ranveer was so full at the time with Gully Boy, Simmba, and 83, and the idea could never take off!

September 2019: Six Stories & One Sequel

In a report, Filmfare confirmed that Anees Bazmee had six stories as an option to elaborate into No Entry 2’s script. He pitched all six stories to Salman Khan and Boney Kapoor and waited for them to greenlight the project.

November 2019: 10 Actresses For No Entry 2

Anees Bazmee confirmed, “In No Entry, there were three actors, but the new script has six actors in double roles. There will be 10 girls instead of four.”

October 2021: Triple Roles For The Trio

In 2021, it was yet again revealed that the three actors would star in triple roles, which justified the need for 10 actresses in the film.

November 2021: A Sci-Fi Theme

An extension to the reports by Bollywood Life a month later confirmed that No Entry Sequel will have three stars from three different timelines, and the theme will play with science fiction and time travel. So, the three stars will play three different characters who will come together eventually.

February 2022: Only Salman For No Entry – Boney!

After Salman Khan announced the No Entry sequel on his birthday, Boney Kapoor was more than happy to collaborate yet again. Talking to India Today, he confirmed, “I have the script, and now it is up to Salman if he wants to do it and when he wants to do it. On his birthday, he said that he is doing the film, so I have the script ready, and I am ready when he wants to go ahead with it. It is ten times funnier than No Entry, but the film to be made completely depends on Salman; it can be made only with him.”

March 2022: Anees Bazmee Confirms The Film

Speaking to Bombay Times, Anees Bazmee confirmed, “It’s (script) ready and has turned out well. It’s one of my favorite scripts so far. We have titled it ‘No Entry Mein Entry.’ I would be thrilled to make it.”

October 2022: No Entry To No Entry Sequel!

It was reported that after Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s cold war, it was unrealistic for him to do the film. However, Boney was interested in even giving the title to Salman if Bhai was interested in taking the franchise forward at all. Reports all over the media said, ‘Boney has told his friends he would happily give Salman the right to the sequel. However, Salman hasn’t asked. So technically, there is no No Entry 2!”

October 2022: Salman Khan’s Unrealistic Demands

Salman Khan, however, then played the masterstroke! He asked for No Entry 2! As Boney wanted. But not only the title – he demanded everything – the perpetual rights, the satellite rights, digital rights, IP rights, and negative rights of the franchise. He even wanted to handle the entire production despite Boney Kapoor having a setup already for years! Demands were made, and demands were not fulfilled!

May 2023: Salman Khan VS His Team

In 2023, it was reported that Salman Khan was yet again interested in No Entry Mein Entry after Tiger 3, but his team was not at all keen for the actor to do a comedy franchise at such a point.

January 2024: No Entry Mein Entry Sequel With New Starcast

Finally, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh have been finalized as the cast of No Entry Mein Entry, according to rumors!

