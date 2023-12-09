Ranbir Kapoor Vs Ranveer Singh's Box Office Score Card Before They Battle It Out As Son & Father In Brahmastra Part 2: Dev

It has been confirmed that Ranveer Singh will be the star of Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. The actor will play the antagonist and Shiva’s father, Dev. Ranbir Kapoor played the lead Shiva in the film, and the antagonist, Dev, was introduced in the first part itself. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone will play Amrita, Dev’s love interest and Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen mother in part 2.

Now, it is yet to be confirmed if the Animal actor will have a full-fledged role in Brahmastra’s next part, which is scheduled to go on floors in 2025. However, updates for this film have been shared by him in the past as well.

If the buzz is to be believed, then Part 2 will have Dev and Shiva cross paths, and ultimately, the clash of the titans will happen in Brahmastra Part 3, which will tentatively be based on the idea of Dev Vs Shiva! So, Ranbir Kapoor cannot be fully eliminated from the sequel.

Before he battles it out with Ranveer Singh as the father and son, we thought we’d do some research on their box office scorecards, and here’s all that we have.

Ranbir Kapoor Vs Ranveer Singh’s Debut Films

The Kapoor star kid made his debut in 2007 with Saawariya, and Ranveer Singh entered the scene in 2010 with Band Baaja Baarat. Saawariya opened at the box office with 3 crore collection on day one and collected 22 crore in its lifetime. In comparison, Band Baaja Baaraat opened at 95 lakh on day one and collected 17 crore in its lifetime.

While Saawariya was a disaster at the box office, BBB was an average performer.

Ranbir Kapoor Vs Ranveer Singh’s First Hit!

Interestingly, both the actors struggled a lot for their first clean hit, which came much later in the form of superhits for both of them. RK got his first superhit with Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009, which collected 63 crore at the Box Office.

Ranveer, on the other hand, got his first superhit in 2013 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela, which earned 110 crore at the Box Office.

The First 100 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor got his first 100-crore film in 2012 with Barfi! Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh had his first elite club film with Ram Leela, collecting 110 crore!

The Total Superhits!

Both Ranbir and Ranveer had straight superhits and blockbusters in their career.

Ranbir enjoys three superhits – Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (63 crore), Raajneeti (93.73 crore), and Barfi! (120 crore). He has, to his credit, two blockbusters – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190 crore) and Sanju (341 crore).

Ranveer enjoys only two superhits – Ram Leela (110 crore) and Gully Boy (139.38 crore); he has one blockbuster to his credit – Simmba, with a collection of 240.22 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have both enjoyed success this year with Animal and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It would be interesting to see them having a face-off on the silver screen with Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, hopefully!

