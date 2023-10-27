Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of box office business done by Hindi films released in 2023.

As per the latest update, the Hindi dubbed version of Leo is enjoying a solid run at the Indian box office. Despite no promotion at all, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is doing surprisingly well. On its day 8 (26th October), the film added another 1.20 crores, taking its 8-day total to 18.95 crores. Even the update of Fukrey 3 is out, and the film has earned 95.54 crores in 29 days.

Last updated: 27-10-2023

[These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ (OTT, TV, music, or digital) revenues.]

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Super-Duper Hit: Film which earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Hit: Film which doubles the investment

Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%

Average: Film which only recovers investment

Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit

Flop: Film which loses 50% or more of investment

Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.