With Dexter: Resurrection, Showtime’s flagship psychological thriller franchise has surmounted all expectations, propelling the ambitious Michael C. Hall revival to new heights of acclaim. The sequel resumes from both Dexter: New Blood and connects intrinsically to Dexter: Original Sin, the prequel series exploring the titular character’s formative years.

The premiere episodes have immediately established the requisite connection with Dexter fans, and even critics aren’t denying how the advancing plot threads are revitalizing Showtime’s most lucrative property and honoring the original’s legacy. The introduction of contemporary elements, too, has been paying off, as Dexter: Resurrection now boasts a terrific feat over at IMDb.

Dexter Resurrection Is Reigning Over IMDb

Current audience reception data reveals extraordinary enthusiasm for Dexter: Resurrection, with over 7K viewers contributing to the juggernaut 9.2/10 aggregate score on IMDb. This overwhelming positive response has ensued in the wake of the first two episodes, and Dexter has yet to sharpen his knives, literally and figuratively.

With eight additional installments to potentially sustain or elevate this exceptional rating trajectory, Dexter: Resurrection’s future is conducive. Given that Original Sin already secured renewal for a second season, Resurrection looks auspicious for similar longevity.

TV’s Highest-Rated Achievement In Six Years Since Chernobyl

Dexter: Resurrection represents television’s most acclaimed achievement since HBO’s Chernobyl, which maintains a 9.3/10 rating since 2019, derived from an astronomical 960K user evaluations. While Resurrection’s current vote total prevents qualification for IMDb’s prestigious Top 250 list, requiring a minimum of 10K ratings, the series has already established itself as the highest-rated television production in six years.

According to IMDb’s chart, Chernobyl also occupies the fifth position among television’s highest-rated productions, establishing the benchmark Resurrection is striving for as additional votes accumulate over subsequent weeks.

How Dexter Resurrection Fares Against Other Shows Of The Franchise

The original Dexter, based on Jeff Lindsay’s novels, maintains an 8.6/10 rating based on 855K evaluations, though mathematical calculations suggest the authentic aggregate approaches 8.7/10, securing 136th spot within IMDb’s Top 250 rankings. This discrepancy exemplifies IMDb’s algorithmic adjustments applied to highly rated productions.

The prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, currently holds 8.2/10 from 40K participants, while Dexter: New Blood has achieved 8.0/10 across 124K votes since its 2021 debut. The franchise’s least recognized entry, Dexter: Early Cuts, an animated short series, carries 7.5/10 from merely 1K viewers, demonstrating the property’s consistent quality maintenance across diverse formats.

Summary Of IMDb Ratings Across The Dexter Franchise

Dexter: Resurrection — 9.2/10 Dexter — 8.6/10 Dexter: Original Sin — 8.2/10 Dexter: New Blood — 8/10 Dexter: Early Cuts — 7.5/10

Critical Reception Returns Audience Enthusiasm

Professional critics largely extend viewer sentiments, as 90% have awarded Dexter: Resurrection a positive verdict at Rotten Tomatoes. Metacritic‘s aggregated score of 63 indicates “generally favorable reviews,” with the consensus continuing the Dexter franchise’s consistency in avoiding subpar productions throughout its extended run.

