The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards are finally out. Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller One Battle After Another leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by the Norwegian comedy-drama Sentimental Value with eight and Ryan Coogler’s horror hit Sinners with seven nods. Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Guillermo del Toro’s gothic sci-fi film Frankenstein also earned recognition with six and five nominations, respectively.

While these movies dominated the charts, a handful of critically acclaimed films, shows, and performances failed to earn nominations in their respective categories, much to the surprise of moviegoers. Here are five such titles that stand out as the most unexpected and disappointing snubs of the 2026 Golden Globes.

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash (Best Motion Picture – Drama)

The absence of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash from the Best Motion Picture – Drama category is very surprising. The highly anticipated sci-fi sequel has received positive early feedback and has also earned a nomination in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. Its omission from the main drama lineup has led to speculations that the snub can be ascribed to the film’s late theatrical release. The movie’s December release might have affected its consideration at the time of voting.

The world of Pandora will change forever. Avatar: Fire and Ash is only in theatres on December 19. Get your tickets Monday. pic.twitter.com/YeF6goRvT9 — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 14, 2025

2. Superman (Cinematic & Box Office Achievement)

James Gunn’s Superman reboot earned glowing reviews from both critics and the audience. It also stands tall at the box office, ranking among the top ten highest-grossing films of 2025. With a global haul of $616.7 million, it currently sits just behind Brad Pitt’s F1. It is surprising that the David Corenswet-led Superman failed to make the cut for the 2026 Golden Globes with such impressive box-office figures.

3. The Last of Us Season 2 (Best Television Series – Drama)

With a stellar 92% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Last of Us Season 2 stands as one of the most acclaimed and beloved series of 2025. While Bella Ramsey rightfully earned a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama, the show itself deserved recognition in the top category. Its absence from the Best Television Series – Drama lineup is easily one of the most surprising omissions of the 2026 Golden Globes.

4. Michael C. Hall in Dexter: Resurrection (Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series – Drama)

While every nominee in this category, including Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) and Mark Ruffalo (Task), fully deserves their spot, Michael C. Hall’s absence remains one of the most baffling omissions of the year. The cancer-surviving actor, who previously won a Golden Globe for Dexter in 2010, was overlooked despite delivering a magnetic comeback as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection. His gripping performance even drew comparisons from some fans to Bryan Cranston’s stint in Breaking Bad, making this omission all the more surprising.

5. Kathryn Bigelow – A House of Dynamite (Best Director – Motion Picture)

Kathryn Bigelow, the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Director for The Hurt Locker and later acclaimed for Zero Dark Thirty, delivered yet another gripping thriller with A House of Dynamite. The film received positive reviews from several critics, which makes her omission from the Best Director category all the more surprising. Considering the reception of her latest project, many expected her to be included in the 2026 Golden Globe shortlist.

“Kathryn Bigelow’s work here is superb.” Watch A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/AYxFjukeo8 — A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE (@house_dynamite) December 3, 2025

