Zootopia 2 is benefiting the most in China among the overseas markets. It opened in Japan this weekend and has made a lasting impression with its debut. The animated sequel has even surpassed the opening weekend collection of the MCU’s Avengers: Endgame. In local currency, the film has registered the largest opening ever for Hollywood animated films in Japan. Keep scrolling for more.

It surpassed the $400 million milestone at the box office in China, becoming the second Hollywood film to reach that milestone in a single overseas market. Globally, it surpassed $900 million milestone during this weekend, its second one. The sequel, however, lost the #1 crown in North America but may reclaim that spot in the coming days.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection on its opening weekend in Japan

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 opened with strong collections for any Hollywood film. In Japan’s local currency, the Zootopia sequel has earned ¥2.18 billion on its opening weekend. It is equal to $14.1 million in USD. It has also been reported that the animated sequel collected $6 million on Sunday, experiencing a 14.7% increase from Saturday.

Beats Avengers: Endgame’s opening weekend in Japan

Zootopia 2 set another big record at the Japanese box office. It opened with a strong $14.1 million (¥2.18 billion) in its first three days, beating the opening of Avengers: Endgame, which made $13.3 million (¥1.47 billion). This makes Zootopia 2 one of the strongest movie debuts in Japan in recent years.

Zootopia 2 has now set the biggest opening ever for a Hollywood animated movie in Japan when measured in local currency, beating The Super Mario Bros Movie’s ¥1.84 billion ($13.5 million). In dollar terms, it ranks third, just behind Frozen 2’s ¥1.94B ($17.8 million) and Toy Story 4’s ¥1.71 billion ($15.7 million), both released in 2019.

More about its box office collection

Zootopia 2 collected $220.9 million at the domestic box office and $697.07 million overseas, including $430 million from China. Combining the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total has reached $917.98 million.

Box Office Summary

North America – $220.9 million

International – $697.0 million

Worldwide – $917.9 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

