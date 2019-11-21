Frozen 2 Movie Review: Music Meets Magic Taking Us Into The Unknown!

Frozen 2 Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Star Cast: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews, Jeremy Sisto, Ciaran Hinds, Alan Tudyk, Hadley Gannaway and Mattea Confort.

Director: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

What’s Good: The musical is more musically & the story adds some additional layers of emotions.

What’s Bad: Apart from the right dosage of laughs & ‘awws’, the thrill is missing somewhere.

Loo Break: Even an interval isn’t needed!

Watch or Not?: Liked/Loved Frozen? A must watch for you guys. A must watch for rest of people too, just watch Frozen first.

Story of the film starts with king Agnarr (Alfred Molina) and queen Iduna (Evan Rachel Wood) of Arendelle narrating a bedtime story to the kids Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel). We go through an enchanted forest where their grandfather (Jeremy Sisto) and head general Mattias (Sterling K. Brown) are shown under a magical attack.

They get stuck in the mist-covered forest for over 34 years and that gets revisited by Anna, Elsa, Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Sven & Olaf (Josh Gad). As they get into the enchanted forest, they’re greeted by the Northuldra tribe who are the other people who are stuck with soldiers of Arendelle. The rest of the story is about how Anna & Elsa help to reunite the people by breaking the curse of the enchanted forest.

Frozen 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Why this musical feels more of a story & less of a musical, is also because of the musicians Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez join the story table with Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee & Marc E. Smith. The songs are no more defining the situations of the characters, they’re generic yet speak a lot about the story happening. I’m glad the makers finally realised the potential of Olaf & they’ve used it very well to evoke laughter.

Since Frozen, Anna’s relationship with Elsa is used as the sub-plot to all the magic happening on the screen. This time, too, the sisterly love is used to give an emotional touch and it works for the majority of the parts. The thing that didn’t work for me was the ‘adventure’ portion was weak this time around. You never get those thrills that weaken your intrigue in watching the film.

Frozen 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Elsa’s (voiced by Idina Menzel) queen is more human because now we’re fully aware of her magical freezing powers. Thankfully makers don’t take much time to goof around the same. Idina has always been a perfect Elsa, be it the voicing or singing.

Anna’s (voiced by Kristen Bell) character gets a beautiful revamp in the sequel as she gets mature with time. Makers have humanized her character, and it’s more believable now with the way she behaves with Kristoff & in the way with Elsa. Kristen sustains the quirkiness in voicing Anna.

Kristoff (voiced by Jonathan Groff) is underused in this one. Though he gets a beautiful solo in Lost In The Woods, still I would’ve loved seeing more of him with Anna. Beneath all the magic, Olaf (voiced by Josh Gad) is the best thing happened to Frozen 2. Since the first one, there was room for a lot of humour using Olaf and the makers hit the ball out of the park.

Frozen 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee recreate the magic from part 1, only this time it’s more into the Disney+Pixar zone of emotions. Frozen has always been about its enchanting world & this touches the same chiefs to create an almost perfect melody. This is more musical than its prequel, which in a way help the narrative and the songs are designed to stay in your playlist.

It’s also too tempting to not notice how Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez have followed ‘Let It Go’ with ‘Into The Unknown’ in this one. But, for me, the best song of the album will remain Jonathan Groff’s Lost In The Woods (Yes, he finally got a chance to sing). Lyrics of Lost In The Woods are very relatable to anyone and the fact that it’s not character-specific what makes it special. Robert & Kristen Anderson have proved before how the songs are not strictly just for the film, this time too they give memorable music.

Frozen II Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, those who’ve seen Frozen are aware of the world it takes you in & it’s unmissable yet again. Under the layer of delightful spectacle happening on the screen, there hide many emotions that are worth exploring.

Three and a half stars!

Frozen 2 Trailer

Frozen 2 releases on 22nd November 2019.

