Moana 2 crossed a major milestone at the global box office before Friday. It achieved that feat in just two days. The five-day opening so far is looking very promising. It will indeed challenge this year’s blockbuster Inside Out 2. The sequel has already beaten Frozen II’s Thanksgiving Day collection at the US box office. Scroll below for its global box office deets.

It has registered the biggest Thanksgiving Day numbers for animations. The movie has not yet crossed the debut weekend but has already achieved several records, especially at the North American box office. The sequel was by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller. Auli’l Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson return as Moana and Maui. The film became a huge hit, and the sequel is extending that legacy further. Disney is also developing a live-action movie with Dwayne. It is expected to be released in 2026.

Moana 2 collected a healthy $15.3 million overseas on Thursday alone, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report. The film’s international cume now stands at $24.1 million in two days, and compared to Frozen II’s numbers, the 2024 sequel is leading as Frozen’s sequel collected $18.6 million. In the US, the film was released on Wednesday, and before the weekend ended, it collected a whopping $85.5 million.

The sequel collected $57.5 million on its release day and a record-breaking $28 million on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. It has registered the biggest Thanksgiving Day for animations, leaving behind Frozen II. Allied with the $24.1 million overseas cume, Moana 2’s global cume crossed the $100 million mark in just two days. The film now stands at $109.6 million worldwide.

The trade analyst’s report further predicts that depending on the film’s word of mouth, it could even earn between $210-$230 million in the US, $170-$190 million overseas, and $380-$420 million on its debut weekend. Moana 2 was released in the US on November 27 and other parts of the world on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Advance Booking (North America): Earns Almost 15 Crores Through Pre-Sales, Heading For Blockbuster Premieres!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News