Moana 2 is performing as expected in its opening week. It has beaten Frozen II by almost twice its collection on Thanksgiving Day ever. It set several records with its collection on Thursday and hit a magnificent cume in just two days. Scroll below for the deets.

The critics and audience ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes platform vary slightly, but it is winning hearts in some ways. The critics gave it 65%, while the audience gave it a strong 87%. The critics’ consensus on the esteemed platform read, “Riding high on a wave of stunning animation, even when its story runs adrift, it isn’t as inspired as the original but still delights as a colorful adventure.”

For the unversed, Moana 2 opened in the theatres in North America on Wednesday and has reached a splendid cume in two days. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the sequel collected a whopping $28 million on Thursday, Thanksgiving. Although it experienced a drop of 51.3% from Wednesday, when it opened in the cinemas, the movie registered the 4th biggest Thursday non-opening day ever, the biggest for animations. It is also the biggest Thanksgiving Day ever, surpassing Frozen II’s $15 million.

Moana 2 collected a strong $57.50 million on its release day, and adding the Thanksgiving day haul, it reached $85.5 million in the United States in just two days. Here are some of the records the Dwayne Johnson starrer animated sequel achieved.

Highest-Grossing Thanksgiving Day Ever –

Moana 2 – $28 million

Frozen II – $15 million

The Hunger Games Catching Fire – $15 million

Toy Story 2 – $13.1 million

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – $12.4 million

Highest-Grossing Thursday Non-Opening Day Ever –

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – $30.6 million

Spider-Man: No Way Home – $29.3 million

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – $29.1 million

Moana 2 – $28 million

Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $27.4 million

Highest-Grossing Thursday Non-Opening Day For Animations –

Moana 2 – $28 million

The Super Mario Bros Movie – $26.6 million

Despicable Me 2 – $24.5 million

Despicable Me 4 – $20.4 million

Inside Out 2 – $19.6 million

According to the report, the Disney sequel is eyeing a record-breaking five-day opening weekend in the US alone. It is aiming to earn between $210 and $230 million in its five-day opening weekend. However, the numbers can change as the industry is unpredictable.

Moana 2 was released in the United States on November 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

