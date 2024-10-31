Despicable Me 4 is tiptoeing towards the worldwide haul of the second installment in the film franchise. It has been months since it was released in the theatres, yet it continues to move towards its goal. Although it was predicted to cross the one billion dollar mark, that seems next to impossible now. Scroll below for the deets.

The second installment was released in 2013. It follows Gru as he gets recruited by agent Lucy Wilde to investigate a theft by El Macho, a supervillain seeking world domination. Steve Carell voices Gru in the franchise, which also features Kristen Wiig as Lucy Wilde. In addition to them, Benjamin Bratt, Miranda Cosgrove, Russell Brand, and Steve Coogan were also part of the voice cast.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Despicable Me 4 collected decent numbers on its 19th weekend at the overseas box office. The report revealed it grossed $980K internationally, experiencing a drop of 30% from last weekend. It reached a $604.3 million international cume over 84 markets.

According to Box Office Mojo’s analysis, Despicable Me 4 did not earn anything post-October 10. It might have left the theatres, but it collected $361.00 million at the box office in North America. Allied with the $604.3 million overseas cume, the film’s worldwide gross is $965.30 million. Meanwhile, Despicable Me collected $970.76 million in its global run.

Therefore, the 4th film is less than $6 million away from surpassing Despicable Me 2’s $970.76 million haul to become the second highest-grossing film in this franchise.

More about the movie-

The synopsis states, “Gru, supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for a new era of Minions mayhem, alongside his wife and fellow Anti-Villain League-agent Lucy, their three adopted girls—Margo, Edith and Agnes—and the newest member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. The family is forced to go on the run when they become targeted by escaped criminal Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend, Valentina.”

Despicable Me 4 was released in the theatres on July 3 and it’s also available on digital platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

