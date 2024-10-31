Venom: The Last Dance, the third and last part of the Venom trilogy, has achieved a new feat at the box office in China. It has surpassed Kung Fu Panda 4 to attain this. Tom Hardy reprised his role as Eddie Brock in this comic book movie, which has received mixed reactions from the critics. Scroll below for the deets.

The critic’s consensus on Rotten Tomatoes states, “The always watchable Tom Hardy injects ample charisma into Venom: The Last Dance, but the offering buckles under its convoluted tonal ambitions.” They rated the film 39% on Tomatometer, but the audience enjoyed it, as they rated it 80% on Popcornmeter. For now, the fans have to say goodbye to the sassy Symbiote. As per reports, Hardy’s contract came to an end with the studio, and he will return if and when the contract gets renewed.

According to a report by Luiz Fernando, Venom: The Last Dance recorded the biggest second Wednesday post-COVID for comic book movies at the box office in China. With its $2.4 million gross over 118K screenings, it has beaten Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘s $1.8 million. It has also beaten Kung Fu Panda 4’s lifetime run at the Chinese box office.

Venom 3, despite seeing a drop of 11.6% from Tuesday, has hit $53.8 million, thus surpassing Kung Fu Panda 4’s entire run of $52.4 million in China. It has, therefore, entered Hollywood’s Top 20 highest-grossing films post-COVID in just eight days. The walk-up business with 92.4% of Tuesday tickets bought during the day and 7.6% during the pre-sales. The film has also clocked in $150K in pre-sales for Thursday, when it will play over 112K screenings. It has lost 6K from yesterday.

Venom: The Last Dance has hit a cume of $58.67 million in the US and $124 million internationally. Venom 3 has thus reached a cume of $182.67 million worldwide. It was made on a reported budget of $110-$120 million.

Venom 3, starring Tom Hardy, was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

