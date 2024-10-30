Dwayne Johnson has two releases this year. One is a voice role in Moana 2. The other is the Christmas action-adventure comedy Red One, also starring Chris Evans. The film’s initial box office prediction is in, and it is not so overwhelming for a movie made on a reported budget of $200 million. Scroll below for the deets.

It has been directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Chris Morgan based on an original story by Hiram Garcia. The movie also features Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, Wesley Kimmel, and J. K. Simmons. It is said to be the first project of a Christmas franchise produced by the Amazon MGM Studios in association with Seven Bucks Productions, Chris Morgan Productions, and The Detective Agency.

According to Deadline’s report, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans’ Red One is tracking to earn $36 million on its debut weekend at the box office in the United States and Canada. There is also a chance of an upside surge. The report suggests that Johnson’s movie is popular with the ladies, the Rock’s female followers. It is also trending among the teen boys.

The theatres will be crowded when Red One is released, arriving a few days before Moana 2, Wicked Part 1, and Gladiator II. Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans’ movie will have around seven days before Ariana Grande’s musical and Paul Mescal‘s epic period drama arrive in the theatres. Lastly, the month will be concluded by the release of Moana 2.

Dwayne Johnson plays Callum Drift in this Christmas action-adventure comedy flick. He is the head of the North Pole security for Saint Nicholas. Chris Evans plays Jack O’Malley, a hacker and a bounty hunter. When Santa Claus is kidnapped, Callum Drift, the head of North Pole security, must team up with Jack O’Malley, a bounty hunter, to find and rescue him.

Red One is scheduled to be released in the theatres on November 15.

