Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II is the next big release of this year, and the period drama is creating a lot of buzz on social media. The makers have now heightened the excitement by dropping the new character posters online. Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington embraced their parts efficiently in these pictures. Scroll below for a better assessment of the characters.

For the uninitiated, it is the sequel to the 2000 historical epic film Gladiator, also directed by Ridley Scott. The first movie featured Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Derek Jacobi, Djimon Hounsou, and Richard Harris. In the sequel, Nielsen and Derek will reprise their roles from the original movie.

Gladiator II is being distributed by Paramount Pictures, and they have posted the pictures of the characters on their official handle. The posters give a glimpse of the Roman Empire, and the actors Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington, and others showcase their powerful gladiator postures. Here’s a quick guide to the characters.

Paul Mescal

Mescal will be playing the lead role of Lucius Verus, the former heir to the Empire and son of Maximus [played by Russell Crowe in the first film). He is forced to fight as a gladiator after being taken in as a prisoner by the Roman army. In the poster, Paul’s character is wearing traditional armor.

Pedro Pascal

He will play the role of Roman general Marcus Acacius, who trained under Maximus and will go head-to-head against Lucius in the Colosseum. In the poster, he sports a brooding expression and wears traditional armor like Paul but with a different design.

Denzel Washington

The veteran actor looks regal in the poster, sporting heavy embellishments. He plays the role of a former slave named Macrinus, who plans to control Rome. He has a stable of gladiators and mentors Lucius in Gladiator II.

Connie Nielsen

Connie reprises her role as Lucilla, the mother of Paul Mescal’s character Lucius. In the new poster, she looks charming and poised.

Joseph Quinn

The Stranger Things star looks chaotic in the new poster, sporting a blonde wig for his character. For the unversed, Quinn plays the role of Emperor Geta, who is the co-emperor of Rome alongside his brother Caracalla.

Fred Hechinger

He plays Emperor Caracalla, the brother of Quinn’s character, Geta. He sits on his throne wearing a crown and royal clothes and sports a devilish laugh.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount Pictures India (@paramountpicsin)

Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington starrer Gladiator II is scheduled to be released on November 15.

