Naomi Scott led the psychological supernatural horror film Smile 2, which is all set to be released in the theatres tomorrow. However, ahead of that, the film was watched by critics, who gave their verdict on social media. Keep scrolling to find out!

It has been directed by Parker Finn and is the sequel to the 2022 film. It was Finn’s debut film and was based on his short movie Laura Hasn’t Slept. It was led by Sosie Bacon in the lead role. The movie was a commercial success and was also praised by the critics.

Smile 2 will feature Naomi Scott as a pop singer. The supporting cast includes Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson. Kyle Gallner will reprise his role from the first movie.

Smile 2’s official synopsis, as per Paramount Pictures, states, “Pop sensation Skye Riley begins to experience a series of increasingly disturbing and daunting events as she is about to go on a new world tour and is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.” On Rotten Tomatoes, reviewed by fifty-six critics, the film has received 80% on the Tomatometer.

The critics are praising the film on the social media and here are some of the early reviews –

Film critic Cris Parker wrote, “#Smile2 is INSANELY good. This sequel out does everything the first did & has brought the series to a new standard. Surprisingly gorey, VERY well directed, genuinely scary. Naomi Scott delivers an Oscar level performance & that’s not an exaggeration. Im still so shocked by it all.”

#Smile2 is INSANELY good. This sequel out does everything the first did & has brought the series to a new standard. Surprisingly gorey, VERY well directed, genuinely scary. Naomi Scott delivers an Oscar level performance & that’s not an exaggeration. Im still so shocked by it all pic.twitter.com/Jq9knUMWfL — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) October 16, 2024

Entertainment writer Chris Gallardo wrote, “#Smile2 is legit TERRIFYING as HELL. The tension is perfectly driven and the scares absolutely deliver. There’s some hilarious bits here and there, but it’s thrilling all the way through. And yes, Naomi Scott delivers a killer performance that NEEDS TO BE RECOGNIZED!”

#Smile2 is legit TERRIFYING as HELL. The tension is perfectly driven and the scares absolutely deliver. There’s some hilarious bits here and there, but it’s thrilling all the way through. And yes, Naomi Scott delivers a killer performance that NEEDS TO BE RECOGNIZED! pic.twitter.com/6NDn2T83qO — Chris Gallardo 🔜 NYCC (@chrisagwrites) October 16, 2024

Nicholas Spake stated, “#Smile2 is cut from the same cloth as its 2022 predecessor, but the pop star perspective takes the premise and paranoia to a whole new level. What really sets this one apart is Naomi Scott, whose performance is intense enough to be in Requiem for a Dream or Hereditary.”

#Smile2 is cut from the same cloth as its 2022 predecessor, but the pop star perspective takes the premise and paranoia to a whole new level. What really sets this one apart is Naomi Scott, whose performance is intense enough to be in Requiem for a Dream or Hereditary. pic.twitter.com/n45RfYNnt3 — Nicholas Spake (@NSpake) October 16, 2024

“SMILE 2: miles above the first one and a genuinely great sequel, with a career best performance from Naomi Scott. A step up visually and narratively, with a terrific sound design to rattle the place. Also, yes, appropriately scary and with some extremely gory effects,” writes Shaurya Chawla.

SMILE 2: miles above the first one and a genuinely great sequel, with a career best performance from Naomi Scott. A step up visually and narratively, with a terrific sound design to rattle the place. Also, yes, appropriately scary and with some extremely gory effects. #Smile2 pic.twitter.com/LG7vBnhRoM — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) October 17, 2024

Geekly Goods’ Leo Rydel said, “What a wild ride! It elevates the first in every way. The scares, the cinematography, the lore, and the atmosphere are on a grander scale. Naomi Scott’s acting is incredible in this, too! I was GENUINELY scared as hell!”

SOOO #Smile2!!! What a wild ride! It elevates the first in every way. The scares, the cinematography, the lore, and the atmosphere are on a grander scale. Naomi Scott’s acting is incredible in this, too! I was GENUINELY scared as hell! pic.twitter.com/zE29sWEcK6 — Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) October 16, 2024

The Real Roundup rounded up by saying, “#Smile2 is one of the most terrifying horror movies of the year. A buckets-of-blood gorefest that raises the bar above and beyond the original, it’s a rare sequel that improves on its predecessor in every way imaginable. Your skin will be crawling long after the credits roll.”

#Smile2 is one of the most terrifying horror movies of the year. A buckets-of-blood gorefest that raises the bar above and beyond the original, it’s a rare sequel that improves on its predecessor in every way imaginable. Your skin will be crawling long after the credits roll. pic.twitter.com/3F0UURPqeJ — The Reel Roundup 🍿 🎬 (@BenMkWrites) October 17, 2024

Doug Jamieson calls it the best of 2024 and writes, “SMILE 2 is quite possibly 2024’s best horror movie. Brutal and gory with plenty of well-earned and terrifying scares, it’s a truly unnerving and visceral experience. Naomi Scott is phenomenal in a performance rooted in pain, trauma, and guilt. What a terrific sequel.”

SMILE 2 is quite possibly 2024’s best horror movie. Brutal and gory with plenty of well-earned and terrifying scares, it’s a truly unnerving and visceral experience. Naomi Scott is phenomenal in a performance rooted in pain, trauma, and guilt. What a terrific sequel. #Smile2 pic.twitter.com/0SvaMUKQuG — Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) October 16, 2024

Smile 2, led by Naomi Scott, will hit the theatres on October 18.

