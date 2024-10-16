Adam Driver is an American actor known for working with filmmakers who have a unique style of directing movies. His latest film, Megalopolis, has been playing in cinemas but has been a big disaster at the box office. It might end its theatrical run soon, but before that happens, let’s take a look at the actor’s last five films at the worldwide box office, including the 2024 flick by Francis Ford Coppola.

According to The Numbers, Driver has appeared as a leading actor in fourteen movies with a worldwide aggregate box office of $2.36 billion. The poised actor is best known for playing Kylo Ren in the Star Wars movies The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. He has achieved multiple accolades in his career, including nominations for two Academy Awards, several Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award.

Adam Driver is famous for portraying real-life personalities on screen, such as Maurizio Gucci in The House of Gucci and Enzo Ferrari in Ferrari. He is undoubtedly a talented actor, but even his exceptional talent cannot save Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

The Star Wars actor plays the role of Cesar Catillina in Megalopolis, a futuristic architect and the Chairman of the Design Authority in New Rome, who has the power to stop time. Francis Ford Coppola’s movie is a massive disaster as it recently managed to cross the first global milestone of $10 million. But are all his past films this disappointing? Let’s find out how the last five films of Adam Driver were performed at the global box office, as per Box Office Mojo.

5. The Last Duel (2021) – $30.55 million

4. Ferrari (2023) – $43.33 million

3. 65 (2023)- $60.30 million

2. House of Gucci (2021) – $153.26 million

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) – $1.07 billion

The sum total of Adam Driver’s last five films is $1.36 billion. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s global collection alone is more than the total of the remaining four movies.

Meanwhile, Megalopolis, which was made on a reported budget of $120 million, earned $11.14 million at the worldwide box office. It was released in theaters in the US on September 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

