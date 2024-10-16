Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is one of the highest-grossing films of this year. It has received a significant boost on Columbus Day, just like The Wild Robot. This has helped it move a little bit closer to Dune 2’s domestic haul. Tim Burton’s movie is also benefitting from Joker 2’s misery at the cinemas. It is the season of Halloween, and Burton is a pro in the gothic horror genre. His latest film is expected to hit $300 million in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

Dune 2 was released earlier this year and was widely praised by both the critics and the audience. Denis Villeneuve’s epic saga was the first blockbuster of this year. The critics’ review on Rotten Tomatoes sums it up as, “Visually thrilling and narratively epic, Dune: Part Two continues Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the beloved sci-fi series in spectacular form.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has also received positive responses from viewers, and critics have certified it fresh with a 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Tim Burton’s movie collected $1.3 million on its 6th Monday. It has collected the biggest sixth Monday ever for the September release. The cinema has experienced a 66.2% holiday boost from last Monday. Although it lost 168 theatres last Friday and is also available on digital platforms, it has experienced such a significant rise.

Thus, Michael Keaton’s film reached $277.2 million cume in the United States. Dune 2 is reportedly Warner Bros’ highest-grossing movie of 2024. If and when Beetlejuice 2 beats Dune 2’s $282.1 million, it will become the WB’s highest-grossing 2024 release and 4th highest-grossing movie of the year overall. It is expected to achieve that feat by this Sunday.

Tim Burton’s gothic horror is expected to earn between $290 million and $305 million in the US in its original run. Globally, the movie has crossed the $400 million mark and now stands at $422.35 million.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton, was released in the theatres on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

