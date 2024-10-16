Dreamworks Animation’s latest movie, The Wild Robot, is being appreciated all over. In the United States, it is having a strong holdover and registered the biggest third Monday ever for animations in September. Despite facing multiple competitions, the animated feature is moving swiftly towards the $100 million club in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

The critics are in awe of the movie as they rated it 98% on Rotten Tomatoes; the Critic’s Consensus stated, “A simple tale told with great sophistication, The Wild Robot is wondrous entertainment that dazzles the eye while filling your heart to the brim.” Director Chris Sanders has been praised for his brilliant storytelling skills. It has overshadowed Transformers One at the cinemas, and despite being praised by the critics, Josh Cooley’s film is failing at the box office.

The Wild Robot experienced an extended weekend with the Columbus Day holiday on Monday in North America. The film has seen a rise of 170.2%, which is impressive. The animated feature by Chris Sanders collected a solid $3.5 million on its third Monday, registering the biggest ever for animations released in September. It achieved this feat despite losing 143 theatres last Friday.

The Wild Robot by Dreamworks Animation has hit a $87.8 million cume at the North American box office, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. The trade analyst further hinted that it will hit the $100 million mark this Sunday. It will then join the films Migration and Elemental as the only theatrically original animations to hit the mark post-COVID. It is reportedly aiming for a $120 million run in the United States.

At the overseas box office, it has collected $65.02 million, and allied with the domestic cume; The Wild Robot has hit $152.82 million globally. It follows the story of an intelligent robot called Roz, who gets stranded on an uninhabited island.

The film by Chris Sanders was released in the United States on September 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

