Deadpool & Wolverine is still going places with its box office collections globally. It has now surpassed Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi’s lifetime collection despite facing multiple releases in the theatre. It might have left the top five domestic charts, but it is still churning in decent numbers to stay in the game globally. Scroll below to learn about its latest achievement.

The MCU movie is the much-needed blockbuster for the Marvel Studios after underwhelming movies like The Marvels and Ant-Man 3 last year. Even the Marvel web shows were getting poor reception from the fans. A handful of MCU movies were well-received by the fans after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. This Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer is the second film to cross the one-billion-dollar mark.

Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released in 2017, and it was directed by Rian Johnson. It is the second installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and had an ensemble cast comprising Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, and Benicio del Toro. The film collected a whopping $1.334 billion [$1,334,407,706] at the worldwide box office and was the 20th highest-grossing film of all time, but not anymore. Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed those numbers to take its place.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Deadpool & Wolverine, led by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has collected $699.4 million at the international box office so far. It is reportedly set to leave the theatres soon. Allied with the film’s $635.3 million US cume, the MCU flick’s global cume stands at $1.33 billion [$1,334,640,330]. It is now the 20th highest-grossing film of all time at the global box office.

Deadpool & Wolverine is also available on digital platforms and might end its theatrical run now. It would be a glorious end for the Marvel movie as it brought back Marvel’s lost grandeur. It was released in the theatres on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

