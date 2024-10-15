Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega are giving the audience all the entertainment they need this Halloween season. It is a success at the box office and has now beaten Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die, aka Bad Boys 4, to proceed ahead in the 2024 global chart. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Bad Boys 4 was also a commercial success, establishing Will Smith’s star power at the box office once again. It came during a gloomy phase when the theatres were experiencing a lack of success, as no such movies were performing well, including big releases such as Furiosa and The Fall Guy. It shattered the industry’s expectations and collected a strong $56.52 million on its debut weekend.

Tim Burton-directed Beetlejuice Beetlejuice beat Joker 2 to occupy third place on the domestic chart this weekend. At the international box office, the movie also earned winning numbers on its 6th weekend. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the film collected $5.1 million overseas. It experienced a dip of only 40.7% from last week. The gothic horror comedy played across over 76 markets to reach the $145.2 million international cume.

Back home in North America, Beetlejuice 2 has collected $275.9 million so far, and adding that to the overseas cume, the film’s global cume stands at $421.1 million. It surpassed Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s global haul of $404.29 million to become the 7th highest-grossing film of 2024 worldwide. It is behind Kung Fu Panda 4, which collected $549.20 million in its lifetime run globally.

Surpassing Kung Fu Panda 4 at the global box office seems like an impossible task for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but nonetheless, it is a success. Tim Burton’s movie was made on a budget of $100 million and has collected 321.1% of its production cost. It has also been made available as PVOD on the digital platforms. It is aiming to earn between $450 million and $460 million in its global run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

