The Wild Robot is winning hearts with its fantastic storyline and is very close to hitting a major milestone at the domestic box office. Its rival feature, Transformers One, is falling flat at the cinemas; thus, this feature is gaining more momentum. There is not much competition for the Chris Sanders-helmed movie, and it has grossed the third-biggest third weekend for animations released in September. Keep scrolling for more.

The Dreamworks Animation movie has been awarded an A on CinemaScore, and the Rotten Tomatoes score is quite impressive. It has been certified fresh by the critics with a score of 98% on the Tomatometer, and the audience rating on Popcornmeter is also a strong score of 98%. The animated feature made on a budget of $78 million has raked in almost two times the production budget. It is close to reaching the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office.

The Wild Robot has lost around 143 theatres, as per the trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report. The film has collected a strong $13.5 million on its third weekend. It has registered the 3rd biggest third 3-day weekend ever for animations released in September. The film by Chris Sanders experienced a dip of 29.4% from last weekend. Due to the arrival of Joker 2 and a few other movies, it has lost the theatres, yet the film managed to secure the second spot on the domestic box chart.

The movie stands at a $83.8 million cume in the United States. As per the report, it could hit the $100 million mark next weekend in the United States. It is aiming for a $120 million run in the United States. At the overseas, it has collected $64.71 million and with that The Wild Robot has collected $148.45 million globally. It is less than $3 million away from the $150 million mark.

The Wild Robot, directed by Chris Sanders, was released on September 27. It features the voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O’Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

