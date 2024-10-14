Terrifier 3 has been released at the correct time, and it is reflecting on its debut weekend box office in the US. The movie has surpassed its predecessor’s global haul in North America. It is the season of spookiness, and Art the Clown is back—this time, he has a new accomplice. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror film franchise was created by Damien Leone and has slasher-splatter films in addition to comic books and other media. It revolves around a young woman named Sienna Shaw and the demonic serial killer Art the Clown, who inhabits a fictitious place called Miles County, New York. It also has a disfigured survivor, Victoria Heyes, who gets possessed in this third installment. The latest addition was written and directed by Damien Leone only and features Lauren Lavera, Elliott Fullam, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Antonella Rose, Samantha Scaffidi, and David Howard Thornton in key roles.

Terrifier 3 has received a decent B rating on CinemaScore and 77% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has already collected more than nine times the micro-budget production’s budget. The film also topped the domestic box office chart, leaving behind the big-budget Joker 2. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that the Art the Clown movie grossed a strong $18.3 million on its opening weekend. It crushed the industry’s expectations. It was predicted to earn between $5 million and $10 million, but it has brought in significantly more.

In addition to such a splendid debut, the film has surpassed the predecessor, Terrifier 2’s entire global haul in just one week, in the United States only. Terrifier 3 is already a success at the box office as it was made on an estimated production budget of 42 million only. It has only been released in North America.

The previous movie was released in 2022, and it has collected 410.96 million in the US in its lifetime. The second installment’s global collection was $15.74 million, and Terrifier 3 has raked in 16.26% more in just three days and from domestic locations only. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, it played across 2,514 theatres across North America. The supernatural slasher flick was released in the US on October 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

