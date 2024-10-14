After all the hullabaloo, Dhruva Sarja’s Martin was released last Friday, and while there were literally no expectations of something unique from the film, no one ever thought it to be so bad that it would become a new troll material on social media. Rumored to be one of the most expensive Kannada films ever made, the biggie is being slammed for its poor CGI and VFX work, along with other departments of the film. As a result, it is heading towards a disastrous end at the Indian box office.

Directed by AP Arjun, the Kannada action thriller opened to negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. However, fans are pouring love on Dhruva Sarja’s performance and on-screen presence. Since the neutral audience gave the film a big thumbs down, the film failed to ignite a spark, and there was no upward graph at the box office during the entire weekend.

Martin opened at 6.30 crores. The next day (Saturday), it failed to show any jump, and collections went lower to 5.40 crores. On day 3, again, the film witnessed a drop, and the collection went down to 3.30 crores. Such a trend indicates that on weekdays, it’s going to be game over for this Kannada biggie, taking it towards a premature ending at the Indian box office.

After the opening weekend, Martin stands at 15 crores net (all languages), and considering negative word-of-mouth, it won’t even reach the 50 crore mark in the entire theatrical run.

While the exact number isn’t known, it is rumored that Martin is made on a budget of around 100 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned just 15 crores. So, it’s in a deficit of 85 crores, i.e., 85% of the budget is yet to be recovered.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Martin at the Indian box office:

Day 1 – 6.30 crores

Day 2 – 5.40 crores

Day 3 – 3.30 crores

Total – 15 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Trends): Enters The 100 Crore Club, Crushes Dhanush’s Raayan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News