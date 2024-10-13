Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan has managed to hit a century during its 4-day extended opening weekend itself, and it’s the first major milestone that has been crossed at the Indian box office by this biggie. It had the potential to score 30 crores or more today, but then, the Sunday curse came into play, which restricted the numbers below 30 crores. Keep reading to know what early trends for day 4 suggest!

Tamil Nadu is driving the majority of business for Rajinikanth’s biggie. Today, being Sunday, occupancies throughout the state were good. Even in Telugu states, the film has maintained a decent pace. Also, Kerala is contributing significantly with good occupancies throughout. However, it is a major disappointment in the Hindi belt.

Vettaiyan had an outside chance of hitting the 30 crore mark today, but night occupancies across the country have witnessed a dip as tomorrow is a working day. Still, the Rajinikanth starrer has done a good job, and early estimates suggest that it is closing its day 4 at 24-26 crores. Including the estimated collection, the film has made a smashing entry into the 100-crore club at the Indian box office as the total has gone up to 107-109 crores net (all languages).

With a century in the kitty, Vettaiyan has become the second Tamil film of 2024 to enter the 100-crore club in India. Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time was the first Tamil film to achieve the feat this year. Also, Rajinikanth’s biggie has surpassed the lifetime collection of Dhanush’s Raayan (94.85 crores) to become the second highest-grossing Kollywood film of the year after The GOAT (257.22 crores).

Day-wise collection breakdown of Vettaiyan:

Day 1 – 32 crores

Day 2 – 24 crores

Day 3 – 27 crores

Day 4 – 24-26 crores

Total – 107-109 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

