Vettaiyan is doing well, but its performance isn’t up to Rajinikanth’s standards. As the superstar returned to the big screen after a gap of over a year, expectations from the film were sky-high. Unfortunately, that isn’t happening, and the biggie is just maintaining a good hold over the weekend. In the latest development, it has come close to the mark of 150 crores at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 collection report!

Rajini’s last film, Jailer, was a blockbuster success. It grossed over 600 crores, giving the superstar a much-needed comeback. With such a success in the kitty, fans expected his next to cause a rampage at ticket windows. However, that hasn’t happened so far, and it’s totally understood as TJ Gnanavel, who helmed Jai Bhim, isn’t known for pulling off out-and-out commercial entertainers.

Vettaiyan at the worldwide box office

Playing with its own merits, Vettaiyan has pulled off a total of 83 crores net at the Indian box office in the first 3 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 97.94 crores. In overseas, the biggie has amassed 50 crores so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the total at the worldwide box office stands at 147.94 crores gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Vettaiyan (3 days):

India net – 83 crores

India gross – 97.94 crores

Overseas gross – 50 crores

Worldwide gross – 147.94 crores

Vettaiyan surpasses Maharaja!

With 147.94 crores gross, Vettaiyan has become the fourth highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2024, surpassing the lifetime of Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja (109.13 crores gross). Today, it will surpass Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 (150.94 crores gross) and Dhanush’s Raayan (155.92 crores gross) to grab the second spot. Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time is at the top with 464.51 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Joker 2 Box Office (North America): Brutal 89% Drop On 2nd Friday Compared To First Friday, Fares Worse Than Morbius & Shazam 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News