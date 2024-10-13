Alia Bhatt’s Jigra has milked the Dussehra holiday opportunity beautifully, and the film takes the high road on day 2. After a very positive word of mouth the emotional action drama took a very good jump on the second day taking the two-day total at the box office to a good 11.13 crore.

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, October 12, Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina’s film took a jump of almost 44.61% at the box office bringing 6.58 crore to the table. This is a visible growth promising a further escalated number on Sunday.

Looking at the upward trend of the film and the positive word of mouth, the Vasan Bala film produced by Dharma Productions might finish the weekend in the range of 20 crore or more, which would be a very successful start for Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina starrer.

Vedang Raina Might Scream The Loudest

This finally marks Vedang Raina’s successful debut in theaters after he made heads turn in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The boy might shout out the loudest singing Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Alia Bhatt takes the lead towards a solo success after a long.

Alia’s last solo success was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, where she played the lead role. While she delivered phenomenal success with Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, audiences missed witnessing her struggle and winning solo. Jigra’s box office numbers ensure that success for the actress might not be far away.

About Jigra

Rated 8 on IMDb and helmed by Vasan Bala, the official synopsis of the film says, “It is a heart-wrenching tale of a sister taking on the world to avenge her brother. Their odyssey of reunification tests their bond, their morals, and their inner strengths. Who wouldn’t set the world on fire to protect what’s theirs?”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Joker 2 Box Office (North America): Brutal 89% Drop On 2nd Friday Compared To First Friday, Fares Worse Than Morbius & Shazam 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News