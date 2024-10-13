Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, aka Ardaas 3, is enjoying the final phase of its theatrical run, and very soon, it’ll be wrapping it up. It needs to be said that the film has turned out to be a good, profitable venture at the worldwide box office, with the overseas market contributing more than India. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 30 days!

Helmed by Gippy Grewal, this Punjabi entertainer started its theatrical journey on September 13. Upon its release, it received mostly favorable reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it fared positively. This positive word-of-mouth helped the film reach heights at the box office. Currently, the Ardaas threequel is the 10th highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film globally.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di completed a month in theatres yesterday, which is commendable. During this run, the film secured a total of 14.70 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 17.34 crores. In the overseas market, it pulled off higher than domestic numbers, with its final tally standing at 24 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 41.34 crores gross after 30 days.

Currently, Ardaas 3 is the 10th highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film globally. It needs just 3.67 crores more to beat Chaar Sahibzaade’s 45 crores gross and become the 9th highest-grosser, but that won’t happen as the film is on the verge of closing its run.

The run in the overseas market has wrapped up, and no more numbers will be reported from there. In India, too, the daily collection has come down to as low as 1 lakh. From here, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di will get up to 14.80 crores net.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Ardaas 3:

India net – 14.70 crores

India gross – 17.34 crores

Overseas gross – 24 crores

Worldwide gross – 41.34 crores

Meanwhile, at the Indian box office, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di has secured a super-hit verdict. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film needs to earn 150% returns to be a super-hit, and this Gippy Grewal directorial has earned well above that. With a reported budget of 5 crores, the film is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 9.70 crores, which equals 194% returns.

