While Indian cinema fans are eagerly waiting to witness the big screen adaptation of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, this weekend, a grand live stage show stole hearts in Mumbai.

Nearly 500 artists came together for The Grand Sita Charitam, an immersive 4D retelling of the Ramayana, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center. However, this time, the story was portrayed through Sita’s eyes.

What Are Bollywood Stars Saying About Sita Charitam?

The Grand Sita Charitam not only received a standing ovation from the audience but a chorus of admiration from the city’s entertainment elite. “It was phenomenal!” said Vikrant Massey, who attended the show with his wife and mother. “Srividyaji has done a great job — not just as an actor and director, but as someone who envisioned and brought this scale and emotion to life.”

Actress Hina Khan was equally stunned: “I got goosebumps! Srividya looked like Sita personified. The kids lip-syncing so perfectly was a moment of pure magic,” she said.

Iconic devotional singer Anuradha Paudwal also reflected on the show’s cultural relevance, saying, “It was beautiful. So many children participating makes it even more special. This is how you keep tradition alive.”

All About The Grand Sita Charitam

The Grand Sita Charitam beautifully showcased the emotional arc of Sita’s journey, from love and strength to surrender and wisdom, through a seamless blend of classical dance, puppetry, folk arts, original music, and digital visual innovation.

Directed by acclaimed choreographer Srividya Varchaswi, the script drew from over 20 versions of the Ramayana, enriched by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s timeless wisdom. Leading lady, Srividya, who previously brought massive productions like The Rhythm Within at Lincoln Center and The Cosmic Rhythm at the World Culture Festival in New Delhi, said this show was “a personal quest to understand how Sita moved through life — with grace, choice, and stillness.”

However, it wasn’t just star power or visual magic that made this performance special. More than 50 children from the Art of Living Free School in Dharavi, many of whom come from underserved backgrounds, performed in the production. Their stage presence became a touching reminder of how art and education can transform lives.

Proceeds from the event support the education of over 1 lakh rural and tribal children across 1,327 Art of Living Free Schools, making the evening’s grandeur more than just a spectacle. At a time when mythological epics like Ramayana are returning to mainstream cinema amid a growing interest in historical and spiritual storytelling, productions like The Grand Sita Charitam are highlighting the ever-increasing appetite among audiences for stories rooted in heritage and told with modern emotional and artistic depth.

