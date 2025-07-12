Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 has lost its steam, and the ongoing week is expected to be its last week in theatres. While in India, it has come down to a daily collection of 1 lakh, overseas, it has already concluded its run. Globally, it managed to surpass the 300 crore gross mark and become the franchise’s highest-grossing film, but it missed a chance to earn record-breaking numbers for Akshay. Even at the Indian box office, it missed the record by just a few crores. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The fifth installment of the Housefull franchise was released amid high expectations. It opened to extremely negative reviews from critics and was bashed for its vulgar jokes and alleged objectification of women. Despite facing such heat, it performed really well initially, but afterwards, it witnessed much bigger drops, and with Sitaare Zameen Par‘s release, the film was significantly impacted.

How much did Housefull 5 earn at the worldwide box office in 36 days?

Coming to the latest update, Housefull 5 earned just 1 lakh on its sixth Friday, thus approaching the end of its run. Overall, the film has amassed 198.41 crore net at the Indian box office in 36 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 234.12 crores. Overseas, it earned 69.60 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 303.72 crore gross. With such a performance, it missed two important feats for Akshay Kumar despite being his top grosser post-COVID.

Fails to become Akshay Kumar’s top grosser in India

Considering the almost-concluded run, Housefull 5 will miss the 200 crore net mark in India. This means it has missed a golden opportunity to become Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film in India. For those who don’t know, Good Newwz is Akki’s top grosser, with a collection of 201.14 crore net.

Fails to become Akshay’s top grosser globally

Other than the domestic record, the comedy thriller also missed a chance of being Akshay’s top grosser at the worldwide box office by a few crores. As of now, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is Akki’s top grosser globally with 316.61 crore gross. It could have been the actor’s top grosser with a bit more push.

Box office summary:

India net collection – 198.41 crores

India gross collection – 234.12 crores

Overseas gross collection – 69.60 crores

Worldwide gross collection – 303.72 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

