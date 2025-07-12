Sitaare Zameen Par has entered its fourth week at the box office. The Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer has fallen below the one crore mark for the first time since its big release. But there are reasons to celebrate, as the sports comedy-drama has surpassed an Ajay Devgn film. Scroll below for the day 22 collection!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 22

The ticket windows have gotten congested with the arrival of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Maalik. On day 22, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 95 lakhs. This is the first time in three weeks that the sports comedy drama has fallen below the 1 crore mark. It has witnessed a 14% drop compared to 1.10 crore earned on the previous day.

The overall net collection in India stands at 154.49 crores, which is approximately 182.29 crores in gross earnings. Sitaare Zameen Par is made on a budget of 90 crores. In 22 days, the makers have raked in returns of 64.49 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 71.65%.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1 – 88.46 crores

Week 2 – 46.45 crores

Week 3 – 18.63 crores

Day 22 – 95 lakhs

Total – 154.49 crores

Aamir Khan beats Ajay Devgn!

Sitaare Zameen Par has surpassed the lifetime collections of Ajay Devgn‘s 2019 adventure comedy, Total Dhamaal, which earned 154.30 crores in its lifetime.

Aamir Khan is now aiming to climb up the ladder and beat Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2, which concluded its Indian lifetime at 158.50 crores. With the weekend boost, that milestone should be unlocked in the next 2-3 days.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary (22 days)

Budget: 90 crores

India net: 154.49 crores

India gross: 182.29 crores

Verdict: Plus

