The 100th anniversary of the late Marilyn Monroe’s birth is being honored in a special way by fans from her hometown, Los Angeles, according to France 24. A series of events has been planned exploring the legendary star’s career and enduring legacy. Celebrations began this Sunday with the Academy Museum’s exhibition Marilyn Monroe: An Icon, which will showcase details of her film career and personal life. Additionally, over 1,000 fans gathered at the Marilyn Monroe lookalike event in Palm Springs, California, emulating her iconic white pleated dress, blonde curls, and signature red lips. The celebrations of Marilyn’s 100th birthday will continue till February next year.

As fans celebrate Marilyn’s legacy, we take a look at the actress’s net worth, up until her death.

Marilyn Monroe’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marilyn Monroe’s net worth at the time of her death in 1962 was $800 thousand, which amounts to $8.5 million in today’s dollars after adjusting for inflation. During her career, Marilyn earned approximately under $4 million from film salaries, which amounts to around $42 million before taxes after adjusting for inflation.

Marilyn Monroe’s Career Earnings & Brand Endorsements

Some of Marilyn’s biggest acting paydays and the inflation-adjusted equivalents include How to Marry a Millionaire – $100,000 ($891,180), River of No Return – $100,000 ($891,180), There’s No Business Like Show Business – $100,000 ($891,180), The Seven Year Itch – $100,000 ($891,180), Bus Stop – $150,000 ($1,312,197), The Prince and the Showgirl – $150,000 ($1,312,197), Some Like It Hot – $500,000 ($4,088,402), Let’s Make Love – $500,000 ($4,088,402), The Misfits – $1,000,000 ($7,958,027), and Something’s Got to Give – $1,000,000 ($7,958,027). Her total earnings from these projects were $3.7 million ($30.3 million)

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Marilyn also became an ambassador for several world-renowned brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Revlon, and Absolut Vodka. The actress is today known as one of the highest-paid late celebrities in the world.

Marilyn Monroe’s Luxury Estate Holdings

As per the will filed in LA County after her passing, Marilyn’s net worth was reduced to around $370,000 after paying various settlement costs and estate fees. Marilyn’s half-sister and long-time personal assistant was given $10,000 as per the will. $5000 for an educational trust fund for her assistant’s child was also set aside, along with a $100,000 trust fund for her mother.

Marilyn’s most valuable asset was said to be the home she owned in LA’s Brentwood neighborhood, which she purchased just 8 months before passing. Marilyn bought the property in January 1962 for $77,500. After her death, the home was valued at $900,000 and occupied by a half-dozen owners over the next few decades. In 1994, the property was sold for $995,000, and in 2021, it was sold for $7.25 million.

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Though Marilyn’s life was short, the actress managed to build a massive empire during her active years. Though our Norma Jeane has passed on, her legacy continues.

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