The phrase ‘through thick and thin’ perfectly encapsulates Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s relationship. From facing challenges with the royal family to building a whole new life together, Prince Harry and Meghan have been each other’s rock through it all. The couple stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and now reside in a sprawling 16-bedroom estate in Montecito, California.

Despite their exit from royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan continue to lead a luxurious lifestyle through their real estate holdings, Netflix deals, book deals, and more. Here’s a closer look at the empire they have built together.

Prince Harry Net Worth 2026

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Prince Harry’s net worth is $60 million. Before stepping down from his royal duties, Harry’s wealth primarily came from the trust fund set up by his late mother, Princess Diana. Upon turning 25, Harry began receiving dividends from Diana’s estate, totaling $450,000 per year. When he turned 30, he inherited half of his late mother’s estate, estimated at around $17 million. Harry also inherited some of Diana’s jewels and several million dollars when his great-grandmother passed away in 2002.

Additionally, Harry’s personal wealth includes the major publishing deal with Penguin Random House that he signed after his marriage to Megan. He earned close to $40 million from his memoir Spare, which became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Harry (@princeharryofengland)

Meghan Markle Net Worth 2026

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Meghan Markle’s net worth is $60 million. Before marrying Harry, Meghan’s net worth was around $5 million. Her profile skyrocketed post-marriage, with her net worth driven by the multi-million-dollar deals she signed with her husband.

Before her role as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was an actress, best known for her portrayal of Rachel on Suits. At her peak, Rachel reportedly earned $500,000 per episode, totaling roughly $450,000 per year. Her total earnings from Suits, excluding tax, are reported to be $4 million.

Meghan also authored the children’s book The Bench, which emerged as a New York Times bestseller. Last year, Meghan also produced and starred in her lifestyle television series, With Love, Meghan, which was unfortunately discontinued after receiving heavy criticism from critics and viewers alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Combined Net Worth

Harry and Meghan’s combined net worth is $120 million, which includes their personal earnings and signed deals as well as real estate holdings. After stepping away from royal life, the couple signed several high-profile deals. Among the most notable was the multi-year Netflix production agreement, reportedly worth around $60 million. Under this agreement, the couple released their docuseries, Harry and Meghan, which became widely popular.

Harry and Meghan also secured a podcasting deal with Spotify, reportedly worth close to $18 million. However, that partnership no longer exists. Under the Netflix and Spotify deals with Harry and Meghan, Meghan created and hosted the podcast Archetypes, which explored stereotypes that hinder women’s growth. The podcast topped the charts and won numerous awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Harry (@princeharryofengland)

The couple currently resides in a luxurious 16-bedroom estate in Montecito, California, valued at $14.7 million. The couple bought this property with a $10 million mortgage and paid the remaining $5 million in cash. Around this time, they also repaid the $3 million invested in remodeling their UK home, Frogmore.

After stepping down from royal duties and settling in the United States, Harry, along with Meghan, signed several high-profile deals.

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