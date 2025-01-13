The immense scrutiny and vitriol faced by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their marriage is no secret from any person. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gone through unhealthy levels of harassment and hatred from the racist UK public. The media criticizes and questions every breath the power couple takes, thus making things deliberately harder for them.

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, reportedly broke up with him after witnessing the same scrutiny and how Kate Middleton had to live as a member of the royal family. A royal expert has revealed inside details about this, and here’s everything we know about it.

Did Prince Harry’s Ex Breakup With Him Because Of Kate Middleton & Media Scrutiny?

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas met through his cousin Princess Eugenie and had a relationship for about two years. Allegedly, the model saw Kate Middleton living her life as a part of the royal family and did not want to go through the same. In the book Battle of Brothers, royal expert Robert Lacey claimed that the New Zealand and Australia tour was her breaking point.

“A rising actress, Cressida did not enjoy the critical remarks that she could hear people making behind her back when she walked down the street in London,” he wrote in the book. Robert alleged, “She felt that the fame of her relationship put her in a box.” The expert stated that watching clips of the 2014 royal tour of William and Kate “completely spooked” the starlet.

She reportedly saw the television coverage of William and Kate touring New Zealand with Prince George, who was a baby, and realized that was not the way she wanted to live her life or spend time with her future kids. She explained this to Harry, and they decided to part ways amicably. A friend stated that they continued to remain friends and on cordial terms.

How Lives Of Prince Harry & Cressida Bonas Panned Out

Cressida was also invited to Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018, thus confirming their peaceful and decent equation despite the separation. She got married to Harry Wentworth-Stanley in August 2020. She married the estate agent and son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven in an intimate and private ceremony surrounded only by her closest family and friends..

Cressida and her husband have a son named Wilbur and are expecting their second child. The former actress and the prince continue to do their part in philanthropy. They have had their own foundations and partnerships since exiting the UK.

