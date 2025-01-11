While the firefighters have worked hours and hours to sort things out, things are not looking great. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Montecito, California, back in 2020 and have enjoyed a happy and peaceful time over there with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also started planning amidst this crisis and are ensuring they feel ready if they have to be evacuated from their home. A recent report has detailed how the royals are preparing their children and themselves in this chaos. Here’s everything we know about it.

What Is Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Crisis Plan Amidst LA Wildfires?

The wildfires may not have reached Montecito yet but it remains essential to prepare for the worst well in advance. With the quick spread of the fires to the surrounding areas, Meghan and Harry are actively preparing and are in crisis mode. According to Mirror UK, the security team of the Sussexes has been coordinating an evacuation plan and packing essentials.

As per a neighbor of the supercouple, “It’s not chaos here yet but the fire is moving fast and we are not taking any chances.” The residents of the area are being handed public safety survival kits which contain “a solar charger, flashlight, protective equipment, ice, water, snacks and safety pamphlets.”

It has also come to light that Meghan and Harry have invited some of their friends and loved ones to stay with them after their respective evacuations. They have also donated supplies, clothing, and children’s essentials to the affected people. That isn’t all, the star pairing visited World Central Kitchen in Pasadena and helped distribute food and supplies to Eaton Fire victims.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Hands-On Efforts

Victor Gordo, the Mayor of Pasadena told Fox 11, “It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected” and added that it was a very important and crucial step towards helping those affected. Victor revealed that Meghan and Harry helped lift up the spirits of those around.

The mayor added, “They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time. They’re just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbors.” He also disclosed that both of them also visited the center anonymously a day before and served food wearing masks which is why none of them knew it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex doing it.

He said that their appearance was not for any publicity and was a means to provide as much help to citizens as possible with the resources they have. Meghan and Harry also spoke about the wildfires on their website. The two suggested a list of charities, support groups and stated, “Some families and people have been left with nothing,” asking those who can donate to do so.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Angelina Jolie’s Kids Urge Her To Reveal Her Side Of The Story In Bitter Brad Pitt Divorce Batt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News