Over the last few years, the rise of podcasts has increased tenfold. With the increased consumption, the demand was met with so many public figures setting up their own series. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their podcast, Joe Rogan’s series, which has witnessed great success and revenue. Travis Kelce also started his podcast with his brother not too long ago.

Reality stars have also jumped onto the wagon with Alex Cooper, The Real Housewives castmates, and Vanderpump Rules stars starting their own podcast set. Khloe Kardashian was recently added to the list with her Khloe In Wonder Land video series. How much do these public figures earn from their respective podcasts? Here’s what we know about the same.

How Much Do Stars Earn From Their Podcasts?

Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce was already a star for American football fans, but people weren’t aware of him outside the community. When he started dating pop star Taylor Swift, the world was introduced to him, and he decided to start a podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, apart from his career as a tight end. As per Hollywood Reporter, the brothers signed a nine-figure deal.

Alex Cooper

Alex’s podcast, titled Call My Daddy, has seen a massive rise in listeners, making it a huge success. In August last year, she switched from Spotify to SiriusXM. The deal was $125 million for over three years, double more than her with Spotify. She took to her Instagram to share the news and posted a screenshot of an article about the deal. “We’re doing it even bigger in 2025,” she captioned the post.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started their podcast, Archetypes, on Spotify towards the end of 2020. According to The Wall Street Journal, they signed a $20 million multi-year deal with the platform. The goal was to create uplighting and entertaining content while spotlighting diverse perspectives and voices. After its debut, Archetypes claimed the number one spot on the Spotify charts in select markets, including the USA and the UK.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has been in the hosting and podcast industry for a while, but the guests he invited led to much chatter and conversation. This catapulted his podcast to success, and in February 2024, according to The Wall Street Journal, he signed a deal with Spotify for $250 million. Over the last couple of months, the Joe Rogan Experience podcast has featured controversial names like Kanye West, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump.

