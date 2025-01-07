The cheating scandal featured on Vanderpump Rules season 10 went viral in ways nobody had imagined. It resulted in a spike in ratings, increase in viewership and Tom Sandoval being slammed for cheating on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss. All the drama attracted a lot of reactions, opinions, and memes thus catapulting Vanderpump Rules to mass popularity and chatter.

Almost two years later, Tom still receives a lot of hate for his adultery and he is apparently tired of it. Even though Ariana has moved on and is happy in her relationship with Daniel Wai, fans are not letting go of the grudges they hold against him. A recent rumor has claimed that the reality star feels he is still being punished for it. Here’s what the report has to say about it.

Is Tom Sandoval Tired Of Being The Villain After Cheating Scandal?

According to In Touch Weekly, Tom Sandoval is “sick and tired of being painted as this villain.” A source claimed, “He took accountability when everything happened and admitted his part in things, but it’s been almost two years now and he feels like he’s been punished enough.” They stated that Tom now wants to move on in his life and career and leave all of it behind.

“But no matter what he does, he’s still associated with this scandal,” the insider said. To add to it, Tom’s new girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson also recently alleged that he was cheating on her which irked him even more. “When Victoria jumped to the conclusion that he was cheating again, he hit the roof because he wasn’t doing anything wrong,” as per the news portal.

Victoria did apologize later on and admitted that she made a mistake with the judgement but it led to Tom spiraling. “He says he feels like he’ll never be known as anything but a cheater now, no matter what he does,” the source added. Tom’s friends are reportedly trying to be supportive. “They’re telling him that he just needs to give it more time,” they further explained.

Aftermath Of Scandoval On Vanderpump Rules

His friends feel that people will eventually forget the scandal “but Tom’s feeling very beat up over this.” The report concluded, “He worries that he’ll never be allowed to move on.” For those not aware, Tom and Ariana were in a long-term relationship when this news first came out in early 2023. The convention and drama was featured on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

Season 11 showcased how the scandal, dubbed as Scandoval, changed the whole dynamic of the group. Ariana chose her peace and refused to film with Tom. Eventually, the group got divided with many being against Tom. This led to the network deciding to go for a reboot. Season 12 will not feature any original member and will be returning with an all-new cast.

