A Minecraft Movie has taken over both the box office and streaming charts like it’s digging straight through bedrock. According to FlixPatrol, the film, released on OTT on June 20, 2025, wasted no time and shot straight to No. 1 on HBO Max in the United States by June 23, 2025.

The film follows four outsiders who fall through a portal into the Minecraft world and must find their way home with the help of expert builder Steve, played by Jack Black. Alongside him, stars like Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, and Danielle Brooks bring the game’s pixelated universe to life.

A Minecraft Movie Box Office Record

The movie has already pulled in $954 million (per Box Office Mojo) at the global box office.

Domestic – $423 million

International – $530 million

Worldwide– $954 million

Even with reviews landing in mixed territory, audiences have embraced the movie’s wild energy and love for imagination. The cast leans into the fun, and that joy has clearly connected. With an 85% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, it’s the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2025 in North America so far.

China’s Ne Zha 2 Leads Globally, But A Minecraft Movie Wins At Home

On the global scale, Ne Zha 2 from China still towers above A Minecraft Movie with almost a massive $2 billion (1.89 billion). Disney’s Lilo & Stitch remake follows Minecraft closely with $911 million and a 93% RT audience score. Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is further down the list at $540 million, but still holds an 88% score.

Marvel seems to be getting back on its feet in 2025. Captain America: Brave New World made $415 million, and Thunderbolts earned $381 million, with audience scores of 77% and 93%, respectively. Sinners became the unexpected breakout, making $363 million and having an outstanding 96% score.

A live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake is also soaring and has already collected $359 million and an impressive 98% RT score. Final Destination: Bloodlines peaked at $280 million and held strong at 87%.

However, at the top of the North American box office game this year, the pixelated world of Minecraft stands tall, powered by two bearded heroes and a world built on blocks and imagination. The film has collected $423M at the North American box office.

