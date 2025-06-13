Jason Momoa’s rise to international stardom didn’t happen overnight. Long before wielding a trident or conquering the Dothraki plains, he navigated a career built on persistence, cult followings, and sheer presence. Whether it was his early stint on Baywatch: Hawaii, his sci-fi days in Stargate Atlantis, or his more recent turns in billion-dollar franchises, Momoa has always brought something unmistakably him, a mix of grit, warmth, and raw charisma.

As an actor, he’s often associated with intensity. As a screen presence, he’s become a symbol of modern masculinity laced with depth and humility. Though not every project has hit the mark critically, each role contributed to his unique path. Below are ten of his most defining performances, not just based on reviews or revenue, but on cultural relevance and impact. From grim thrillers to sci-fi epics, this is a countdown of the ten best Jason Momoa roles to date.

10 Best Jason Momoa Movies And TV Shows

1. Game of Thrones – Khal Drogo

Rotten Tomatoes : 89%

: 89% IMDb: 8.4

8.4 Creators: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss (TV Series)

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss (TV Series) Streaming: Available on HBO Max

Plot: Jason Momoa’s Khal Drogo is the fearsome Dothraki warlord whose arranged marriage to Daenerys Targaryen sets in motion a sweeping saga of power and destiny. Though his reign is marked by violence and conquest, Drogo’s growing bond with Daenerys reveals a more tender side. His tragic downfall becomes a pivotal moment, sparking Daenerys’s transformation into a true queen and setting the stage for Game of Thrones. Khal Drogo made Jason Momoa a household name. Though his screen time was limited, his presence was unforgettable—violent, regal, and tragic. It remains his most iconic character in terms of pop culture memory.

2. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part – Aquaman / Rex Dangervest

Rotten Tomatoes : 84%

: 84% IMDb: 6.6

6.6 Directors: Mike Mitchell, Trisha Gum

Mike Mitchell, Trisha Gum Streaming: Available on HBO Max and for rent/purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: When Bricksburg is invaded by mysterious LEGO DUPLO aliens, Emmet and his friends are thrust into a wild, intergalactic adventure. Momoa voices Aquaman and the swaggering Rex Dangervest, adding comic energy as the heroes try to save their world and learn the value of teamwork and imagination. His performance adds a playful edge to the film’s vibrant, fast-paced storytelling, proving his versatility beyond live-action roles.

3. Dune – Duncan Idaho

Rotten Tomatoes : 83%

: 83% IMDb: 8.0

8.0 Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Streaming: Available on HBO Max and for rent/purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: On the desert planet Arrakis, noble houses battle for control of the vital spice. Momoa’s Duncan Idaho is a loyal swordmaster and friend to Paul Atreides, providing fierce loyalty as war and betrayal threaten the Atreides family. In a smaller but crucial role, Duncan brought levity and loyalty to a dense sci-fi epic. He delivered action and emotional weight, proving he could stand out even in a stacked cast.

4. Braven – Joe Braven

Rotten Tomatoes : 80%

: 80% IMDb: 5.9

5.9 Director: Lin Oeding

Lin Oeding Streaming: Available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV (rent/purchase)

Plot: A small-budget thriller that turned out better than expected, Braven is a stripped-down, survival-action film where Momoa carries the movie with sheer physicality and heart. Joe Braven is a humble logger whose quiet family retreat turns deadly when he discovers drug traffickers hiding out at his remote cabin. Forced to defend his loved ones, Joe’s survival instincts and courage are pushed to the limit in this tense, wintry thriller.

5. Frontier – Declan Harp

Rotten Tomatoes : 75%

: 75% IMDb: 7.1

7.1 Creators: Rob Blackie, Peter Blackie (TV Series)

Rob Blackie, Peter Blackie (TV Series) Streaming: Available on Netflix

Plot: Set in 18th-century North America, Declan Harp is a ruthless outlaw fighting to break the Hudson’s Bay Company’s monopoly on the fur trade. His quest for vengeance and justice is gritty and violent, with Momoa’s intensity driving this tale of rebellion and survival.

6. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Aquaman / Arthur Curry

Rotten Tomatoes : 71%

: 71% IMDb: 7.9

7.9 Director: Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder Streaming: Available exclusively on HBO Max

Plot: In this epic director’s cut, Aquaman joins Batman, Wonder Woman, and others to resurrect Superman and defend Earth from the alien threat of Steppenwolf. Momoa’s Arthur Curry is more conflicted and grounded, showing depth as he struggles with his dual heritage. Throughout the movie, Aquaman proves why he is a superhero not just for Atlantis but for the whole of the Earth.

7. The Red Road – Phillip Kopus

Rotten Tomatoes : 67%

: 67% IMDb: 7.3

7.3 Director: Aaron Guzikowski

Aaron Guzikowski Streaming: Available on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video (region-dependent)

Plot: Phillip Kopus is an ex-con navigating the fraught relationship between a Native American tribe and the local police in a small New Jersey town. As secrets unravel, Kopus’s dark past and moral ambiguity put him at the heart of a tense, character-driven crime drama.

It is a crime drama that flew under the radar, The Red Road gave Momoa space to explore a morally complex role as a volatile ex-con. It was a quiet but impactful turn showing his dramatic range.

8. Aquaman – Arthur Curry

Rotten Tomatoes : 66%

: 66% IMDb: 6.8

6.8 Director: James Wan

James Wan Streaming: Available on HBO Max and for rent/purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: Game of Thrones may have introduced him, but Aquaman is the crown jewel of Momoa’s career. Half-human, half-Atlantean, Arthur Curry must embrace his destiny to unite the underwater kingdoms and claim his place as king. With breathtaking visuals and epic battles, Momoa transforms Aquaman into a charismatic, action-packed hero for a new era.

The billion-dollar film proved he could headline a blockbuster and redefine a once-laughed-at superhero into a box office juggernaut. It cemented his place among the few true leading men of the modern era.

9. See – Baba Voss

Rotten Tomatoes : 63%

: 63% IMDb: 7.6

7.6 Creators: Steven Knight

Steven Knight Streaming: Available on Apple TV+

Plot: In a future where humanity has lost the sense of sight, Baba Voss is a fierce tribal leader who must protect his children, born with the mythic ability to see, from a ruthless queen. The series blends brutal action with emotional stakes, anchored by Momoa’s commanding performance.

His commanding presence and emotional depth anchor the show’s intense action and complex family drama, showcasing his ability to carry a series as a rugged, protective hero.

10. Fast X – Dante Reyes

Rotten Tomatoes : 57%

: 57% IMDb: 5.7

5.7 Director: Louis Leterrier

Louis Leterrier Streaming: Available on Peacock and for rent/purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: Dante Reyes is a flamboyant and unpredictable villain seeking revenge against Dom Toretto and his crew. With wild stunts and over-the-top action, Momoa’s gleeful chaos injects fresh energy into the Fast & Furious franchise, making him a standout antagonist.

It was a tonal departure for Momoa, showing he could let loose and be unhinged in a way audiences hadn’t seen before, and it worked vert well.

All Jason Momoa’s Movies & TV Shows Ranked, As Per IMDb

Game of Thrones (Khal Drogo) – 9.2 The Simpsons (Jason Momoa (voice)) – 8.6 Peacemaker (Aquaman (uncredited)) – 8.3 Nature Is Speaking (The Wave (voice)) – 8.3 Brown Bag Diaries: Ridin’ the Blinds in B Minor (Mikey) – 8.3 American Masters (Narrator (voice)) – 8.2 Stargate: Atlantis (Ronon Dex) – 8.1 Dune: Part One (Duncan Idaho) – 8 Zack Snyder’s Justice League (Aquaman) – 7.9 Drunk History (Jean Lafitte Jim Thorpe) – 7.8 See (Baba Voss) – 7.6 The Red Road (Phillip Kopus) – 7.3 Frontier (Declan Harp) – 7.1 Pipeline (Kai) – 7 The Game (Roman) – 6.9 The Fall Guy (Jason Momoa (uncredited)) – 6.8 Aquaman (Arthur) – 6.8 Slumberland (Flip) – 6.7 North Shore (Frankie Seau) – 6.7 The Flash (Arthur Curry (uncredited)) – 6.6 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (Aquaman (voice)) – 6.5 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Aquaman) – 6.5 Justice League (Aquaman) – 6 Road to Paloma (Wolf) – 6 Braven (Joe Braven) – 5.9 A Minecraft Movie (Garrett) – 5.7 Fast X (Dante) – 5.7 Bullet to the Head (Keegan) – 5.7 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Arthur) – 5.6 Sweet Girl (Ray Cooper) – 5.5 Sugar Mountain (Joe Bright) – 5.5 Baywatch (Jason Ioane) – 5.5 Tempted (Kala) – 5.4 Once Upon a Time in Venice (Spider) – 5.3 Wolves (Connor) – 5.3 The Bad Batch (Miami Man) – 5.2 Conan the Barbarian (Conan) – 5.2 Johnson Family Vacation (Navarro) – 4.6 The Last Manhunt (Big Jim) – 4.4 Debug (I Am) – 4.3 Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding (Jason) – 4.1

