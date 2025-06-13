Apollo 13’s 1995 release not only added another space-themed film to the canon but also set a new standard. Directed by Ron Howard, the film starred Tom Hanks as he took the mantle of an astronaut. The compelling yet true story of a NASA space mission drew immediate attention upon its release. Further, Apollo 13 presented a closer look at the complex interplay of human tenacity, survival, and resourcefulness under pressure.

What Is The Plot Of Apollo 13?

Apollo 13 is based on real occurrences and is inspired by NASA’s 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission. The mission was supposed to mark the USA’s third lunar landing, however, it turned out to be a tragic tale of survival for the crew members. A few days into their journey, an oxygen tank on board explodes, putting three astronauts: Jim Lovell (played by Tom Hanks), Jack Swigert (played by Kevin Bacon), and Fred Haise (played by Bill Paxton), in serious trouble. Their goal now is to return home alive after their planned lunar landing is called off. What follows next is a terrifying and desperate tale of struggle, restless NASA nights, and unwavering willpower.

“Houston, we have a problem.” – Tom Hanks, Apollo 13 (1995) pic.twitter.com/ZaOl6YdUdm — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) December 6, 2020

Tom Hanks’ Performance In Apollo 13

The film is led by Tom Hanks’s portrayal of Commander Jim Lovell, who perfectly exhibits both the character’s authority and vulnerability. Hanks’s portrayal of Lovell’s determined resolve to keep his crew alive, the worry behind his composed voice, and the weight of responsibility in his eyes resonate well with the viewers.

In Apollo 13, Tom Hanks later admitted that one moment during the scene where the spacecraft re-enters Earth’s atmosphere, set to James Horner’s soaring score, brought him to tears. “I was on the recording stage for Apollo 13, for James Horner’s recording of the ‘Re-entry into Earth’ sequence. And I could only listen to it once. Because you hear the live orchestra, and then you see it playing up on the screen. I could only hear it once because I burst into tears. It was so powerful and so heavy,” Hanks shared, as per Cinemablend.

Apollo 13 More Than Just A Space Movie

Before Apollo 13, space in cinema often meant fantasy, spectacle, or high-concept thrillers. What this film did differently was show the drama of space in its raw manner. Ron Howard and his team collaborated with NASA to ensure that every detail was perfect, including the appearance of the equipment and the sensation of weightlessness, with many scenes being filmed in real zero gravity.

APOLLO 13 was released 29 years ago today. One of the most popular films of Tom Hanks, and a huge hit on its release, the tale of how the film came to the screen is worthy of the extraordinary real life mission… 1/36 pic.twitter.com/8lt1CS62sw — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) June 29, 2024

However, the film’s emphasis on people was what really struck a chord. The tension in the Mission Control Center was palpable. One gets to witness the astronauts struggle to stay alive while freezing and perspiring. It was a tale of bravery, wit, and cooperation when everything depended on it, not just technology.

Apollo 13 raised much-needed awareness of the realities of space travel and astronauts, rather than merely recounting space history. The film became an epic entry in the space genre at the time of its release and is still regarded as one of the most cherished classics thanks to Tom Hanks’ nuanced performance and Ron Howard’s exact yet heartfelt direction.

Apollo 13 Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Road To Perdition: Analyzing Tom Hanks’ Dark Turn In The Crime Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News