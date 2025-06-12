One of the most shocking decisions that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever taken so far is to make Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Since 2008, Marvel fans have been seeing him as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, and everyone was heartbroken when he died in Avengers: Endgame in 2019. There have been a lot of speculations about his return as Iron Man, but nobody had thought that he would return as Doctor Doom.

Now, everyone is anticipating with bated breath to see RDJ’s journey from hero to villain and how MCU merges the two storylines as both of them have been played by the same actor, or that there will be no connection at all. Victon von Doom, or Doctor Doom, is the baddest of the bad. If Marvel wanted, they could have taken any actor for the role, but they knew fans would go gaga if they roped in RDJ as Doctor Doom. Scroll ahead to know all the fan theories and possibilities that are making the rounds.

Is There Any Iron Man Connection?

There is a viral fan theory circulating about Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom that Victor von Doom is a dark variant of Iron Man. Why else would he be portraying the character? This new theory erupted from the fact that Tony Stark was adopted by Howard and Maria Stark in Marvel Comics as they were struggling for a second child. This will lead to another big reveal that Tony has a secret brother named Arno, as per ScreenRant. Moreover, in 2016’s International Iron Man Series, it was mentioned that Tony’s real parents were HYDRA and SHIELD agents and that her mother eventually gave him to SHIELD when he was adopted by Howard.

However, in MCU, it was clearly stated that Tony was Howard and Maria’s biological son. Even though some suggested that there were indications of him being adopted during the conversation Tony and Howard had in Endgame, it was never proven. That being said, anything can happen in the multiverse.

Presenting Victor Von Doom. Robert Downey Jr. stars in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters May 2026. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/xWQx9owZjG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024

Taking the adoption idea into consideration, there’s a possibility that Tony Stark was born as Victor von Doom, and he learns about that after getting adopted by Howard and Maria. This could make him play Doctor Doom and also have a connection with Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark Dreamwalked Into Becoming Doctor Doom?

Fans believe there is a connection between Tony Stark and Doctor Doom. One such fan shared a theory on Reddit that dreamwalking could be a medium through which the MCU can connect Doctor Doom and Iron Man, just like Doctor Strange did in Multiverse of Madness. As per the theory, Doom would come to the same universe as the title team from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He would follow them to Earth-616 after Galactus devours their world.

Not being able to walk in a new universe with his body, Doctor Doom can use dreamwalking. He can go to Tony Stark’s corpse, as it would make sense to be the Anchor Being of the main Marvel universe. This theory also worked in Deadpool & Wolverine. Iron Man was left with a scarred face in Endgame as he used the Infinity Stones, which can also justify why Doctor Doom wears a mask.

Well, what do you think about these theories and possibilities? Let us know.

