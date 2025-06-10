Robert Downey Jr. is officially back in the MCU but not as Iron Man. The bombshell? He’s playing the iconic villain Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. And Captain America himself, Chris Evans, just weighed in, his reaction was pure, unfiltered fan.

During a Materialists press chat (co-starring Dakota Johnson and future Reed Richards, Pedro Pascal), Evans was asked about seeing his old friend and franchise cornerstone switch sides so dramatically. He alluded (via ScreenRant): “I mean, I can’t wait to see what he does. I’m sure it’s going to be incredible.”

Multiverse of Madness: When a Hero Becomes the Ultimate Villain

Johnson seemed genuinely surprised (“He’s a villain now?… You can just choose?”). Evans acknowledged the initial shock factor. But he captured the collective fanbase feeling perfectly with a quirky metaphor:

“When I first heard it, I was like, ‘Huh?’ But it’s almost like cheese and the crust. You’re like, ‘There’s nothing more we can do with this pizza,’ and then you’re like, ‘Oh, damn. You know? What else? What if we did this? (makes flipping motion). Whoa.'”

That “Whoa” says it all. It’s the sound of expectations being deliciously upended. Evans perfectly channels the audience’s mix of disbelief and giddy anticipation. Downey Jr., the hero who sacrificed everything in Avengers: Endgame, returning as the ultimate power-hungry dictator? It’s a masterstroke of multiversal madness.

Chris Evans’ Full Support for RDJ as Doctor Doom

Evans’ reaction carries extra weight. It’s not just a colleague commenting, it’s the man Downey Jr. personally convinced to join the MCU when Evans was hesitant about Captain America. Evans revealed Downey Jr. was the one who “gave the knowledge” and “talked me into it” when he was scared, intimidated, and even considered leaving acting. “He was the one that kind of gave the knowledge,” Evans stated, highlighting a deep professional respect and personal bond forged in Marvel’s early days.

Adding another layer? Evans is a Fantastic Four alum himself, having played Johnny Storm/Human Torch opposite Julian McMahon’s Doctor Doom in the Fox films. He knows the villain’s legacy. Seeing his friend and mentor, Downey Jr., now donning Doom’s mask? Evans’ simple, enthusiastic endorsement – “I can’t wait” – speaks volumes about his faith in the casting and the sheer audacity of the move.

Why Chris Evans’ Reaction to RDJ’s Villain Turn Matters?

Chris Evans said he’s done with Captain America but not the MCU. Hence we saw him as Human Torch again ❤️‍🔥 I’d love to see him back as his Johnny Storm vs Von Doom or as a new major character against RDJ! https://t.co/0QnqtsoUEg — ChrisEvans Reactions (@CEvansReacts) December 10, 2024

Evans’ reaction does say it all. His initial confusion mirrors the fanbase’s surprise. His pizza-flip “Whoa!” embodies the thrilled shock. His eagerness to see Downey Jr. perform reflects audience excitement. And his personal history with Downey Jr. adds profound credibility. This isn’t just another actor’s polite praise. It’s Captain America, Human Torch, and the man Downey Jr. brought into the fold, declaring this wild casting genius. If Steve Rogers trusts Tony Stark to flip the script as Victor Von Doom? Maybe we all should buckle up. The multiverse just got a lot spicier.

