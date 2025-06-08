Dakota Johnson is a famed Hollywood actress known for the Fifty Shades franchise. She is also bold and daring off the screen, which is reflected in her fashion. Her latest red carpet appearance for Materialists’ premiere in New York is a sheer piece of art, and she pulled off the daring outfit with great confidence. Keep scrolling for more.

Johnson is known for her out-of-the-box movie choices, and she has not limited herself to a particular genre but surely prefers indie films. She was daring enough to do a movie like Fifty Shades of Grey, and it became wildly popular worldwide, which made her a big star. Last year, she also tried her hands in a comic book movie, Madame Web, which did not do well, and she faced backlash for her controversial statements regarding the film’s failure.

Dakota Johnson’s daring yet elegant black gown!

Dakota Johnson’s upcoming film, Materialists, is gearing up for the release, and the actress is busy promoting it. Her outfits from the film’s press tour undoubtedly caught people’s eyes, but this New York premiere dress is the showstopper. From its flowy silhouette to its brazen cut-out details, no wonder it is the talk of the town. It was a black satin gown with a one-shoulder halter neckline, adding a modern touch. It also featured a side cut-out at the waist, amped up the bold factor.

The dress’s backless design further increased its hotness quotient. In addition, the floor-gazing hem created a fluid column-like silhouette, balancing the revealing elements with grace and sophistication. It also featured a drape that went around her neck and fell at the back.

Minimalistic styling, letting the dress speak louder!

Dakota Johnson let her dress speak the loudest and opted for minimalistic styling. She sported dangling earrings and a few statement rings to accessorize her outfit. Her hair and makeup were also classic. She wore a dewy foundation base with peach blush on the cheeks, soft brown eyeshadow on the lids, and ample mascara to elevate the makeup look. She completed her look with nude brownish-pink lipstick.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star maintained her signature hairstyle featuring blunt bangs. She kept her hair open, and it fell casually on the back. Social media platform X [formerly Twitter] is flooded with her pictures from The Materialists premiere in New York. Check out the pictures below:

DAKOTA JOHNSON AT MATERIALISTS PREMIERE YES YES YES YES GORGEOUS pic.twitter.com/YfAxDvpD0a — ju 🕸 (@dakotasrare) June 7, 2025

DAKOTA MAYI JOHNSON TODAY OH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/viRQqSxI2d — ju 🕸 (@dakotasrare) June 7, 2025

More about her film Materialists

Materialists is a romantic comedy starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans. It revolves around a young New York City matchmaker whose lucrative business gets complicated as she is torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex. The movie will be released on June 13.

