Malaika Arora is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame after featuring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the hit song Chaiyya Chaiyaa from Dil Se (1998). She is considered to be among the most popular dancing divas in Bollywood.

The Bollywood diva is currently the talk of the town for being linked to rumored boyfriend Harsh Mehta. According to a Times Entertainment report, Malaika and Harsh were seen holidaying in Italy. Their photo went viral and instantly stirred a buzz on the internet, months after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor.

What Is The Net Worth Of Malaika Arora?

Being a stellar dancer, she is often seen as a judge on many hit reality shows. Malaika Arora is among the highest-paid judges of Indian reality shows. According to News24, the dancing diva’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 100 crore. Let’s take a look at what contributes to her massive net worth.

Luxurious 4 BHK apartment

Malaika Arora resides in one of Mumbai’s poshest neighborhoods. If reports are to be believed, she splurged on an Rs 14.5 crore 4 BHK apartment in a high-rise residential building in Bandra. Arora’s luxurious pad also serves as an ideal place for her to chill with her gal pals.

Swanky Car Collection

Malaika Arora owns a fleet of luxury cars that are parked in her garage. The actress has a Range Rover Autobiography LWB that is worth Rs 3.28 crore, a BMW 7 Series 730Ld DPE Signature worth Rs 1.42 crore, an Audi Q7, which starts from Rs 83.30 lakh and can go up to Rs 91 lakh, and a Toyota Innova Crysta, which comes with a price tag of Rs 18.09 – 24 lakh in the Indian market.

Business Investment

Malaika is one of the few actresses in the industry who has been actively backing startups for the past few years. From investing in a fitness and wellness app, SARVA Yoga, to helping an e-commerce brand, Label Life, excel in the fashion world, Arora ventured into the food industry by starting her own healthy food delivery service, Nude Bowls, in 2021.

Malaika recently opened a restaurant called Scarlett House in a 90-year-old Portuguese home in Bandra. The place offers a fine-dining experience. Her diverse portfolio has helped her add more crores to her net worth every year.

Income Sources

As per media reports, Malaika Arora’s monthly salary is around Rs 70 lakhs to Rs 1.6 crores, and she charges around Rs 90 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crores for a Bollywood movie item number, and Malaika charges 6-8 lakh rupees per episode for doing TV shows.

