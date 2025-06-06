Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan share a deep bond of friendship and are each other’s supporters. Though they have not shared a screen together, fans love their bromance and funny banter. In one such humorous moment, Arjun once jokingly shared that he thought Akshay Kumar’s Garam Masala was based on Varun Dhawan’s life. Let’s look back at the interesting anecdote and what led Arjun to share the hilarious remark about Varun.

Varun Dhawan Shared A Hilarious Story

For those unaware, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor first met at Barry John’s acting school and bonded quickly. During one of their appearances on Yaaron Ki Baarat, VD shared that he felt betrayed when he learned that Arjun had been talking to a girl from the acting school whom he was dating, and they liked each other.

The Baby John star shared, “I did not know that she was already talking to Arjun. Usne hum dono ko ghumaya. He always sat quietly in class, and he only used to talk to me. I thought I was his only friend in the class.”

“The girl took me to an after-party. She got drunk, and while dancing with her, I thought she liked me. Since she was slightly intoxicated, the truth came out, and she said, ‘Something happened with Arjun, but I am not serious. I like you.’ She said Arjun and I had a scene,” Varun added.

Varun Dhawan Expressed His Disappointment

Varun then expressed his disappointment with Arjun for keeping it a secret. “At least he could have told me about this,” he concluded. In response, Arjun Kapoor cheekily said, “He (Varun) would flirt with every girl in the acting school. The film Garam Masala is based on Varun Dhawan’s life.”

What’s Next For Varun Dhawan & Arjun Kapoor?

On the work front, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor will share screen time in Boney Kapoor’s much-awaited film No Entry 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Sreelala, Johnny Lever, and Manushi Chhillar. Recent reports suggest singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh dropped out of the movie due to a scheduling conflict.

