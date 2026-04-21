Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is enjoying a smooth ride at the Indian box office. After a good opening weekend, everyone was looking forward to its performance on the first Monday, and guess what? It has passed the test by raking in healthy collections. Compared to opening day (excluding paid previews), it dropped by less than 50%, a good sign for the film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The horror-comedy entertainer had a good weekend by raking in 65.65 crore. Coming off such an opening weekend, it maintained the momentum and scored 8.1 crore on the first Monday, day 4. Compared to day 1’s 14.31 crore (excluding paid previews), the film saw a 43.39% drop, thus passing the Monday litmus test. Overall, it has earned 73.75 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 87.02 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Paid previews – 4 crore

Day 1 – 14.31 crore

Day 2 – 21.74 crore

Day 3 – 25.6 crore

Day 4 – 8.1 crore

Total – 73.75 crore

Records 4th biggest Monday for Akshay Kumar post-COVID

By scoring 8.1 crore on day 4, Bhooth Bangla has equaled the collections of Sky Force (8.1 crore) to register the fourth-biggest Monday for Akshay Kumar in the post-COVID era. It surpassed Raksha Bandhan (6.31 crore) to grab the fourth spot. The list is topped by Sooryavanshi (14.51 crore).

Take a look at the top Mondays of Akshay Kumar post-COVID in India (net):

Sooryavanshi – 14.51 crore

Housefull 5 – 13.15 crore

OMG 2 – 12.06 crore

Sky Force – 8.1 crore

Bhooth Bangla – 8.1 crore

Raksha Bandhan – 6.31 crore

It’s now Akshay’s 7th highest-grosser post-COVID

With 73.75 crore, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (66 crore) and Samrat Prithviraj (68 crore) to become Akshay Kumar’s seventh-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era.

Take a look at Akshay’s top 10 grossers in India post-COVID (net):

Housefull 5 – 198.41 Sooryavanshi – 195.04 OMG 2 – 150 Sky Force – 134.93 Jolly LLB 3 – 117.6 Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 Bhooth Bangla – 73.75 crore (4 days) Samrat Prithviraj – 68 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 Ram Setu – 64

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking & Prediction: 1.94 Lakh+ Tickets Booked, Healthy Surge Incoming

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News