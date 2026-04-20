Bollywood films have seen a very tough time at the box office post-pandemic, until it got revived with Pathaan in 2023. Ever since, stars are making sure to deliver at least one or two 1000 crore grossers every year! However, at a time when stars struggle to deliver even one clean hit a year, Akshay Kumar stands tall with a record that feels like a dream to achieve today!

Khiladi Kumar’s Box Office Streak!

While the Khans have their mega-blockbusters and the younger generation has their viral hits, the Bhooth Bangla star achieved something in 2019 that solidified his status as the ultimate king of the box office. In 2019, he delivered not one or two but 4 clean hits in a single calendar year! In fact, it seems like he is the last star to achieve this record!

Akshay Kumar’s Unbreakable Milestone!

Interestingly, 2019 was not the first time Akshay Kumar delivered four clean hits at the box office. He did the same in 1994 as well. However, he is the only superstar of his generation to hit this milestone in his career. That too, not once but twice! He is the fourth actor to deliver four hits in a year after Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, and Amitabh Bachchan! Though the other three superstars have hit this milestone several times in their careers!

Akshay Kumar Box Office 2019

2019 wasn’t just a year for Akshay Kumar; it was a festival. He delivered hits like a cakewalk, and his cumulative box office earnings of that year went past 750 crore! Interestingly, three out of the four films entered the 200 crore club at the box office as well.

Check out the box office earnings of Akshay Kumar’s films in 2019 (India Net Collection).

Kesari: 153 crore Mission Mangal: 200.16 crore Housefull 4: 206 crore Good Newwz: 201.14 crore

Total: 760.3 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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