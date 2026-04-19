Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has registered a good start across the globe. In both India and overseas markets, the film has clocked a good amount on its opening day. Specifically talking about North America, it has opened much better than several biggies of Akshay, which is really a positive sign for the actor. In fact, compared to Sky Force, it has clocked more than 200% higher earnings on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Akshay enjoys a good fan following in the North American territory (USA and Canada). However, some of his films lately, which had the potential to do well, failed to even get a decent reception in the initial days. In the case of his latest horror-comedy entertainer, the factor of Akshay-Priyadarshan’s combo seems to be working well.

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the North American box office on day 1?

As per the day 1 collection update, Bhooth Bangla scored $345K (including premieres), which is considered good. In Indian rupees, it equals 3.19 crore. Since initial word of mouth has been mostly favorable, the film saw a spike in footfall from evening shows onward, helping conclude the opening day with healthy numbers.

Bhooth Bangla vs Sky Force on day 1

Sky Force is one of Akshay Kumar’s biggest releases in recent times. It opened at just $108.4K in North America. So, if a comparison is made, Bhooth Bangla enjoyed 218.26% more earnings on the opening day, which is really impressive. Since word of mouth has been favorable so far, the film is heading for a solid opening weekend. Also, it benefits from the slowdown in Dhurandhar 2.

More about the film

The horror-comedy entertainer is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Cape of Good Films and Balaji Motion Pictures. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 120 crore. It is distributed by Pen Marudhar.

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