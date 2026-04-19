Vaazha 2 continues to impress us with its fantastic run at the worldwide box office. Both domestically and internationally, it has fetched massive numbers, and the momentum continues in the ongoing third week. In the recent development, the film has scored a century in India, while overseas, it has touched the 80 crore mark. Globally, it has scored a double century, thus becoming the fifth Malayalam film to do so. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 17 days?

In India, the Vaazha sequel displayed growth by earning 3.25 crore on the third Saturday, day 17, over day 16’s 3.05 crore. Overall, it has earned 102.45 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross domestic collection of 120.89 crore. Overseas, it has scored 80 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and worldwide gross, the 17-day worldwide box office collection stands at 200.89 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 102.45 crore

India gross – 120.89 crore

Overseas gross – 80 crore

Worldwide gross – 200.89 crore

Becomes the 5th Malayalam film to score 200 crore gross

With 200.89 crore gross in the kitty, Vaazha 2 has emerged as the fifth Malayalam film to enter the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. Also, it is currently the fifth-highest-grossing film of Mollywood. In the next few days, it is likely to overtake Thudarum (237.76 crore gross) to grab the fourth spot. Considering the momentum, the film has a shot at the 250 crore milestone, and in the meantime, it has a chance to surpass Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore gross).

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore Vaazha 2 – 200.89 crore (17 days) 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Pulimurugan – 140 crore

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